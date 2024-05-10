US Open Cup 2024 Round of 16 Schedule





CHICAGO (May 9, 2024) US Soccer today announced full match details for the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16 matches, which will feature five competitions on Tuesday, May 21 and conclude with three clashes on Wednesday, May 22. The ledger is highlighted by six matches pitting Major League Soccer (Division I) teams against USL Championship (Div. II) opponents and two matchups that will guarantee several lower division teams entry into the quarterfinals. final.

Day one will see Division III's only remaining representative, MLS NEXT Pro's NYCFC II, aiming for a third straight victory against Division II USL Championship competitors, this time against a team from New Mexico United (USL Championship, Div. II) which rebounded. MLS Western Conference leader Real Salt Lake from Wednesday's tournament.

The opening night of the rounds will conclude with two donnybrooks Open Cup After Dark in Golden State, another cross country affair pitting the Los Angeles Football Club against Loudoun United FC in the City of Angels and a NorCal clash between the Sacramento Republic FC and the San Jose Earthquakes. In the Californian capital. In between, two more MLS-USLC showdowns will take place, a showdown in the Southeast seeing Charleston Battery host 2019 Open Cup champion Atlanta United, and a heartland battle between four-time Cup champion , Sporting Kansas City and FC Tulsa.

The day two schedule begins at America's crossroads with Indy Eleven hosting USL Championship rival Detroit City FC in the Round of 16, the only intra-league affair. From there, there will be more MLS-USLC action to close out the round, starting with the Tampa Bay Rowdies coming off an exhilarating 6-4 overtime loss to Birmingham Legion FC last night while hosting the FC Dallas at venerable Al Lang Stadium. The round will conclude in the Pacific Northwest, where Seattle Sounders FC will continue their quest for a title against Phoenix Rising FC.

All Round of 16 matches will continue to be streamed live on usopencup.com, uslsoccer.com and MLSSoccer.com. This unprecedented access to the tournament allows football fans across the country to watch every action-packed match of the 109th edition of the country's most prestigious football competition. Broadcast details for the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be announced in the coming weeks.

2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Round of 16 Schedule | May 21-22

Home teams ranked first

Alonso DivisionCharleston Battery (USLC) vs. Atlanta United (MLS)Tuesday, May 21, 7 p.m. ET | Patriots Point football stadium in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

WatsonNYCFC Division II (MLSNP) . New Mexico United (USLC)Tuesday May 21 7:30 p.m. ET | Belson Stadium in Queens, New York

Hakala-Nolan DivisionSporting Kansas City (MLS) vs. Hakala-Nolan DivisionSporting Kansas City (MLS) FC Tulsa (USLC)Tuesday, May 21 8:30 PM ET | Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan.

Lopez DivisionSacramento Republic FC (USLC) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (MLS)Tuesday, May 21, 10 p.m. ET | Heart Health Park in Sacramento, California.

Mark DivisionLAFC (MLS) vs. Loudoun United FC (USLC)Tuesday, May 21, 10:30 p.m. ET | BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Onstad DivisionIndy Eleven (USLC) vs. Indy Eleven (USLC) Detroit City FC (USLC)Wednesday, May 22 7 p.m. ET | IUPUI Michael A. Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Gonsalves DivisionTampa Bay Rowdies (USLC) vs. FC Dallas (MLS)Wednesday, May 22 7:30 p.m. ET | AL Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Le Toux DivisionSeattle Sounders FC (MLS) vs. Phoenix Rising FC (USLC)Wednesday, May 22 10:30 p.m. ET | Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, Washington.

round of 16 participants per league/division

Major League Soccer (Div. I) (6): Atlanta United, FC Dallas, Los Angeles FC, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC, Sporting Kansas City

USL Championship (Div. II) (9): Charleston Battery, Detroit City FC, FC Tulsa, Indy Eleven, Loudoun United FC, New Mexico United, Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC, Tampa Bay Rowdies

MLS NEXT Pro (Div. III) (1): NYCFC II

About the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup

The Lamar Hunt US Open Cup national football championship, now in its 109th year, has crowned a champion since 1914 every year except 2020 and 2021. The history-laden tournament is played on the basis of 'only one knockout match and is open to all professionals. and amateur teams affiliated with US Soccer. In 1999, the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States was renamed in honor of American soccer pioneer Lamar Hunt.

The winner of the US Open Cup will earn $300,000 in prize money, a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup and have their name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy, one of the oldest national trophies in team sports Americans, now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall. of fame in Frisco, Texas. The runner-up will win $100,000, while the team that moves furthest from each lower division will win a $25,000 cash prize.

Houston Dynamo FC are the reigning Open Cup champions, having won the club's second title in the tournament with a 2-1 victory over fellow MLS side Inter Miami CF on September 27, 2023 in of a final played in front of a packed house at Miami's Chase Stadium.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Fans can also follow the competition on Twitter and Instagram @OpenCup and Facebook @OfficialOpenCup.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/05/2024-us-open-cup-round-of-16-schedule-matches-teams-may-21-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos