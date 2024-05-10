Britain expels Russian defense forces amid diplomatic feud with Moscow





The diplomatic feud between Britain and Russia intensified on Wednesday after the British government announced it would expel a senior Russian diplomat it said was an undeclared military intelligence officer and close several Russian diplomatic facilities in Britain.

The government has accused Russia's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Security Service (FSB), of a pattern of malicious activity in the UK and Europe, including hacking and leaking trade documents related to the US and targeting British lawmakers through malicious email campaigns.

British Home Secretary James Cleverly told parliament he announced the retaliatory measures to make it clear to Russia that the government would not tolerate such an apparent escalation.

Britain's action comes after the Russian Foreign Office announced it had summoned the British ambassador to Moscow to lodge a strong protest against comments made by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron about Ukraine using British-supplied weapons to attack Russian territory. It came out in two days.

The British Foreign Office said that Special Envoy Nigel Casey had been summoned, defining it as a diplomatic meeting and reiterating Britain's support for Ukraine against Russia's unjust attacks.

Whatever the diplomatic differences, it is clear that Britain's relationship with Russia is already one of the most fragile between Moscow and a NATO member and is heading for a further deep freeze. According to the statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry pledged a strong and prudent response.

“We consider the British claims of our country’s involvement in certain malicious acts to be extremely irresponsible and patently unacceptable,” said Defense Ministry spokeswoman Maria V. Zakharova.

The clever chancellor said Britain would expel a diplomat, an unidentified defense attaché, and impose new restrictions on the visas of Russian diplomats, limiting the time they can spend in the country. He said Russia had tried to destabilize a British research group focused on combating disinformation.

Britain will also revoke the diplomatic status of Russian-owned properties, including Seacox Heath, a home in East Sussex used by the Russian embassy as a weekend home for staff, and trade and defense offices in Highgate, London. Mr. Cleverly said these facilities were used for information purposes.

In addition to operations in Britain, he accused Russia of conspiring to sabotage German military aid to Ukraine and conducting espionage in Italy and Bulgaria. He said among those activities were cyber and disinformation campaigns and signal jamming to disrupt civil aviation.

“Russia’s attempts to undermine British and European security have become increasingly brazen since its unlawful invasion of Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary Cameron said in a statement.

He said these actions were a clear message to the Russian state and that their actions would be responded to.

It was the second time this week that Britain has accused a hostile foreign actor of cyberattacks. Tuesday's first announcement regarding the massive leak of British soldiers' pay data did not identify the country behind the attack. Lawmakers pointed the finger at China.

Asked whether Chinese hackers were responsible, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said China was acting in a more authoritarian and arbitrary manner at home and abroad. He added that Britain was confronting an axis of authoritarian states, including Russia, Iran, North Korea and China.

Tensions between Russia and Britain go back decades. However, their relationship deepened after the 2018 incident in Salisbury, England, where a former Russian intelligence agent and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent. Britain criticized Russia's military intelligence agency and expelled 23 diplomats branded as undeclared intelligence agents.

In 2020, a British parliamentary committee concluded that Russia had waged a long-running campaign to undermine democracy in the UK using tactics including disinformation, election interference, dirty money funneling, and recruiting senators. Russia dismissed this conclusion as Russophobia.

Britain was one of the first NATO countries to supply weapons to Ukraine, which faces threats from Russian troops in early 2022. A succession of British leaders, including Mr Sunak and one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, have taken a firm stance. Defender of Ukraine against Russia.

Cameron, who is also prime minister, lobbied Republicans in Washington to increase U.S. military aid to Ukraine and even visited former President Donald J. Trump at his private Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

During a recent visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, Prime Minister Cameron provoked a fierce reaction in Moscow by suggesting that Ukraine absolutely has the right to strike back against Russia, including with British weapons. The United States and other arms suppliers have generally restrained attacks on Russian territory out of concern that it could draw the West further into the war.

The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador and said in a statement that Prime Minister Cameron was effectively recognizing his country as a party to the conflict.

The ambassador was asked in London to consider the inevitable catastrophic consequences of such hostile measures, the Foreign Office said.

British suspicion of Russia even extends to the British royal family. Researchers in the UK reported that a Kremlin-linked disinformation network spread false reports on social media about the health problems of Catherine, Princess of Wales, with the aim of causing division and undermining trust in institutions.

Catherine revealed in March that she had been diagnosed with cancer, putting those rumors to rest. But with Britain just months away from an expected general election, researchers and government officials are on alert for evidence of further Russian efforts to destabilize the country.

Anton Troianovski contributed reporting.

