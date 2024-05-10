UK weather: 'Thunderstorm' to end warm weather weekend | uk news





Clear, dry and sunny weather is expected to last until the weekend, but Britons are being warned not to get used to it.

High temperatures are expected to dominate over the next few days, but forecasters have warned that thunderstorms could hit Britain by Monday.

High temperatures in southern England are likely to reach 25C on Friday, 26C on Saturday and 27C on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

This would surpass the hottest temperature so far this year after 24.3C was recorded at Heathrow Airport and London's St James' Park on Thursday.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to enjoy warm spring weather, with temperatures expected to hit 22C in Glasgow on Saturday.

Image: Warm weather has people flocking near St Paul's Cathedral in London. Photo: PA

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the warmer weather was due to high pressure that had been present in the UK all week.

Forecasters warned that as temperatures rise, so do UV rays and pollen levels, and urged people to seek protection.

But come Sunday, the Met Office predicts “more widespread and prolonged rain” will occur as an area of ​​high pressure passes east.

“Some of the rain will be heavy and thunderous, which will make today much cooler,” Met Office deputy director Tony Wison said.

Parts of northern England will also see cloudy skies, while a moving patch of high pressure is “likely to bring prolonged rainfall” to parts of Northern Ireland and northern Scotland, forecasters said.

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson added that along with the wind and rain, temperatures next week will fall closer to average for this time of the year.

