Britain will not follow US in suspending weapons against Israel if it invades Rafah – POLITICO





Cameron insisted Britain and its allies were “making some progress on Israel's commitment to increase support for Gaza, including getting very close to building and operating a temporary port.” He also said Hamas should release more than 100 Israeli hostages it has been holding since its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

European Defense Request

Former British Prime Minister Cameron spoke at the UK's National Cyber ​​Security Center in what was believed to be his first major speech since returning to government in November.

He used the address to chastise European allies for their reluctance to invest. [in defense] Even as war rages on our continent, NATO allies have been urged to set a new benchmark of spending 2.5% of GDP on defense ahead of the NATO 75th anniversary summit on 9-11 July.

The UK has pledged to achieve 2.5% by 2030. The opposition Labor Party refused to copy the pledge, saying the government did not specify how it would be funded.

Cameron said security issues would certainly be on the British general election ballot paper, expected this fall.

“From Tallinn to Warsaw, from Prague to Bucharest, a chill has once again hit the European continent, and the countries closest to Russia are watching what is happening in Ukraine and wondering whether they will be next,” he said. Most of us, he said. It is more dangerous, more volatile and more confrontational than we know, and we must face it and act on it now, not in a few months, not in a year or two.

Cameron, who resigned as prime minister in 2016 after losing the referendum to keep Britain in the European Union, said: “Yes, I supported remaining in the EU, but now I am focused on ensuring that the UK and the EU do what is best for them. Relationships are possible not as members, but as friends, neighbors, and partners.

Referring to the UK's wider push to secure post-Brexit trade talks, he added: We will not sign free trade agreements just for the sake of a sugar rush of press releases. You only get one chance to get these things right.

