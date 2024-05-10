Students from prestigious British universities join the rapidly growing protests against Palestine | protest news





At 3am last Wednesday in London, England, as rain poured down, pro-Palestinian students at the University of Bristol set up a camp opposite the learning center on campus.

Eugenia and five other student activists she had met at previous protests gathered four tents together. But despite the cold, more plants emerged over the next few nights.

There are now at least 20 tents, with about 30 people usually coming and going. [people] At camp during the day. But Eugenia, an organizer with the group Bristol for Palestine, told Al Jazeera that for certain events there was more to it than that.

Eugenia said it was also encouraging to see staff and students stop by to express their support and ask how they could get involved. The movement to sell out and fight for a free Palestine is much bigger than university officials are trying to pretend.

The encampment is equipped with communal supplies, including food, face masks, COVID-19 tests and books on Palestinian history. There are also leaflets explaining protesters' rights and how Bristol is implicated in the mass killings.

At the heart of their demands is that the students are demanding that the university cut ties with companies contributing to Israel's war effort, including BAE Systems.

The British defense company partly manufactures the F-35 fighter jets used by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip.

Our university has multi-million pound partnerships with companies supporting Israel. It's not complicated to think that an institution's complicity in violent settler-colonialism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing and genocide is wrong, Eugenia said. He has been in contact with colleagues at the University of Warwick in the UK and people protesting in the US and Canada.

University security asked them to leave, but no disciplinary action was threatened.

But I wonder if this will change in the future. [Prime Minister] Meeting between Rishi Sunak and the British Deputy Prime Minister.

Students at the University of Bristol have called on the school to divest from companies linked to the Israeli military. [Courtesy of Eugenia, Bristol for Palestine]

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his cabinet on Tuesday that anti-Semitism is rising at an unacceptable rate on campuses across the UK.

He is scheduled to meet his college bosses on Thursday.

Universities should be places of rigorous debate as well as bastions of tolerance and respect for all members of the community, Sunak said.

Earlier this month, the Union of Jewish Students, which represents 9,000 students in the UK and Ireland, said pro-Palestinian camps create a hostile and toxic atmosphere on campus for Jewish students.

Thousands of students across the UK have joined global student-led protests against Israel's deadliest recent war in the Gaza Strip. The war killed approximately 35,000 people in just seven months. The historic Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensified after Hamas, which rules the Strip, attacked southern Israel. During the attack, 1,139 people were killed and hundreds were taken prisoner.

Britain has never witnessed violent scenes on American campuses, including heavy police crackdowns and clashes between protesters and counter-demonstrators.

The British students said their rally was peaceful and that many Jewish undergraduates and academics had joined them.

On Tuesday, the Jewish Association of the School of Oriental and African Studies in London said it stood shoulder to shoulder with those rallying for Gaza.

Sunak's announcement came after the universities of Oxford and Cambridge, which have long taught Britain's elite, joined protests on Monday. The majority of British prime ministers, including Sunak and his four predecessors, studied at Oxford, and several others also graduated from Cambridge.

At the time of writing, neither the University of Bristol nor the University of Cambridge had responded to Al Jazeera's requests for comment.

The Cambridge Group for Palestine said Trinity College, Cambridge University's second-largest college, had invested millions of dollars in companies that directly supported Israel's genocide.

Middle East Eye recently reported that Trinity invested more than 60,000 pounds ($75,000) in Elbit Systems, an international military technology company and defense contractor based in Israel, and a US-based heavy equipment company that supplies bulldozers to the Israeli army. Reportedly invested millions of dollars in Caterpillar. Other companies reportedly include General Electric, Toyota, Rolls-Royce, Barclays Bank and L3Harris Technologies.

Our solidarity is especially important given that decades of ethnic cleansing culminated in Israel's genocide of Palestinians, including the destruction of all universities in the Gaza Strip.

Start with students and spread from there

In some cases, universities have struck deals with dissenting students.

In Ireland, for example, Trinity College Dublin agreed to sell an Israeli company linked to illegal settlements after days of student protests.

On Friday, Goldsmiths, University of London, acknowledged five demands from activists who have been protesting throughout the war in Gaza.

Work led by the group Goldsmiths for Palestine has resulted in scholarships for Palestinian students and a commitment to ethical investment policies. The classroom will also be renamed after veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shirin Abu Aqley, who was killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank in 2022.

Leonie Fleischmann, a senior lecturer in international politics and human rights at City University London, said the momentum should be maintained as some students achieve their goals and more protests occur.

If we talk about the role of protests and pressure, we have to go beyond what's happening in Gaza to what's next. So this space needs to be watched in terms of the role of protests in the course of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she said.

If you look at the anti-apartheid movement (in South Africa) and the Vietnam War, students around the world played an important role in creating change and influencing governments to hold other governments accountable.

Danna, a student organizer at Goldsmiths, told Al Jazeera that negotiations with university management had been disappointing.

When they first met us they complimented us and said they thought we did a great job presenting ourselves and that we were very goldsmiths. I later found out through employees that at the same time, in a private meeting, they said they were considering reporting it to the police.

Goldsmiths University students create a banner listing their demands. [Courtesy of Goldsmiths for Palestine]

She believes their demands were ultimately accepted because the global student movement grew.

Throughout history, there have been several instances where it started with students and spread from there.

We certainly feel solidarity with students everywhere, in the United States and elsewhere. And I think it's very important for all of us to center Palestine right now.

