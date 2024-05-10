China, US resume deportation cooperation as Chinese immigrants rush from southern border





WASHINGTON (AP) Beijing and Washington have quietly resumed cooperation on deporting Chinese immigrants who are in the United States illegally, as the two countries reestablish and expand contacts after their leaders met in California at the end of Last year.

After China suspended cooperation in August 2022, the United States saw a drastic increase in the number of Chinese immigrants entering the country illegally from Mexico. U.S. border officials have arrested more than 37,000 Chinese nationals at the southern border in 2023, 10 times the number from the previous year, further escalating tensions over immigration in the run-up to the presidential election.

In a statement sent to The Associated Press this week, China's Foreign Ministry said Beijing was willing to maintain dialogue and cooperation on immigration with the United States and would accept expulsion of those whose Chinese nationality has been verified.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told the U.S. House of Representatives during a budget hearing last month that he and his Chinese counterpart are committed to ensuring that China begins accepting deportation flights so we can bring consequences to Chinese immigrants who have no legal basis. stay in the United States

Mayorkas also said there was a deportation flight to China, for the first time in several years.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to an AP request for details on cooperation and the number of Chinese nationals who have been deported or are awaiting deportation. Without the cooperation of the Chinese government, the United States cannot return Chinese immigrants who have no legal status to remain in the country.

It is unclear when cooperation resumed, but a charter flight carrying a small but unknown number of deportees landed in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on March 30, according to Thomas Cartwright of Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that tracks deportation flights. The group did not detect other flights to China, but it is possible that some immigrants were deported on commercial flights, Cartwright said.

The number of Chinese deportees was certainly low on the March 30 flight because the Gulfstream V, which took off from Arizona and made stops in Texas and Alaska before reaching China, typically has a capacity of 14 seats. He also made a stopover in South Korea before returning to the United States, according to Cartwright.

But it is a sign that Beijing and Washington are cooperating again on deportations, after the Chinese government ended that cooperation in response to a visit by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Beijing claims sovereignty over the island and strongly opposes any official contact between the island and the United States.

Beijing has also cut off high-level military dialogue, counter-narcotics cooperation and discussions on climate change, plunging relations to a new low.

It was not until November 2023, when President Joe Biden hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping in Woodside, California, that the two sides agreed to resume military talks and cooperation in the fight against fentanyl. The dialogue on climate change had previously resumed.

In April, Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell complained that Beijing was doing little to curb the exodus of Chinese migrants. Beijing responded that it firmly opposed all forms of illegal immigration and severely repressed all forms of illegal immigration organizations.

The number of Chinese migrants arrested by the US Border Patrol peaked in December, but showed a downward trend in the first three months of 2024.

Ken Moritsugu in Beijing contributed.

