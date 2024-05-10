UK weather forecast: Temperatures will soar to 26C this week following three days of sunny weather.





Temperatures are expected to soar across the UK this week, with up to three days of bright, sunny weather expected.

After last week's rain and storms, temperatures in southern England are expected to reach up to 26 degrees this week, with a fifth consecutive day of clear weather expected.

The warmest weather is expected for the weekend, with temperatures steadily rising throughout the week.

Temperatures on Saturday could reach up to 26 degrees Celsius, perfect for a walk in the park (PA Archives)

The Met Office says the weather will continue to warm over the next few days and will be bright and sunny for many.

High pressure is expected to dominate as temperatures continue to rise. Highs tomorrow (Thursday) could reach 24C, with temperatures reaching up to 26C in southern parts of the country on Saturday.

Warmer weather will be welcome for many Brits after heavy rain last month.

However, the Met Office warned that UV levels will increase as the weather warms, with UV levels reaching moderate to high levels across the UK, particularly in the south, in the coming days.

Unfortunately, the poor conditions are set to return to a more uneasy pattern next week.

People enjoying the sunshine on Blackpool Beach, northwest England (AFP via Getty Images)

Thunderstorms are likely from May 13th and rain is expected to return. Temperatures are still expected to be quite warm, around 20 degrees, but temperatures will drop throughout the week.

Temperatures are expected to drop to 17 degrees by next Thursday.

The Met Office added that rain and showers will begin to move in from the west due to an Atlantic low pressure phenomenon.

Met Office deputy director Tony Wison said: “It will be sunny and warm for many places on Sunday, but clouds are likely to increase in the west and south-west during the day.” Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Monday is likely to see more widespread and prolonged rain, some of which will be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. This will also lead to feeling much cooler that day.

UK 5 day weather forecast

Tonight and tonight:

Most of the country will see a dry evening with clear skies and a breezy overnight, with the return of fog. Cloudy and breezy with occasional rain across parts of Scotland and initially Northern Ireland.

thursday:

Most parts of the country are generally clear and dry, and feel warm from the sunlight. Rain will fall across Scotland in the morning before becoming mostly dry in the evening.

Outlook from Friday to Sunday:

Even in clear weather, it generally remains dry and clear, and it feels like it is gradually getting very warm. In the western region, it will be cloudy starting Sunday, followed by showers.

