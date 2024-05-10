US and Philippine forces defend island chain near Taiwan during exercise Balikatan 2024





United States Marine Corps Cpl. Merek Katzenmeier, an Arizona native and scout sniper with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, camouflages himself with vegetation during a subject matter expert exchange on Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines, April 25, 2024. U.S. Marine Corps photo

US and Philippine forces tested their ability to secure a strategic island group just 125 miles from Taiwan during Balikatan 2024.

A combined Marine Corps and Army force, consisting of a company from the 3rd Marine Regiment Littoral Combat Team and elements from the 25th Infantry Division and 4th Marine Brigade of the Philippines, deployed to the province of Batanes during Manila's largest annual military exercises. The deployment to the region during Balikatan occurred within a scenario designed to preserve and protect the territorial integrity of the Philippines, 1st Lt. Anne Pentaleri, 3rd MLR public affairs officer, told USNI News.

Although smaller in size than last year's exercise (around 1,000 troops), this year's iteration significantly increased the scope and focus of the exercise to cover the most peripheral areas of the Philippines in the South China Sea and the Luzon Strait, including the Batanes Islands.

Located closer to Taipei than Manila, the Batanes Islands have received increased attention in recent years amid growing cross-strait tensions and a renewed Philippine national security push in the wake of several incidents with China in the South China Sea.

While U.S. forces have trained in the island chain, this year's exercise expanded their presence throughout the province to include the northernmost point of the Philippines.

Mavulis, an uninhabited island with a Philippine Navy outpost located just 88 miles from Taiwan, saw the deployment of U.S. marines equipped with maritime domain awareness sensors during the exercises. Philippine military officials had already considered the island as a training location for U.S. forces in January.

U.S. Navy Capt. Colin Kennard, another public affairs officer working on the exercise, confirmed to USNI News that this is the first deployment of elements of the 3rd MLR to the island.

During the exercise, combined coastal reconnaissance teams of U.S. and Philippine navies traveled to Mavulis and the neighboring islands of Itbayat and Batan to establish a maritime domain awareness network as part of a key security operations training event.

According to the Marine Corps, the LRT is a low-signature, easily deployable team that uses multidisciplinary sensors and collection sources for reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance in the littoral zone. The LRT takes existing components from across the Intelligence Section of the Littoral Combat Teams, such as maritime surveillance teams and small unmanned aircraft systems, and combines them to enhance the capabilities of the 3D LCTs in a way that better meets the requirements of permanent force operations, we read. a press release from the service.

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Regiment Littoral, 3rd Marine Division, assemble a Simrad HALO24 radar during a capabilities display on Naval Base Camilo Osias, Philippines, April 28, 2024. Photo by United States Marine Corps

Although the Marine Corps did not specify what equipment it was using, a description of the LRT's capabilities included radar, drones and artificial intelligence object recognition. Pentaleri explained that deploying these LRTs to Batanes would fulfill reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance missions that would increase commanders' awareness of the battlespace.

On Basco, Batanes' largest island, U.S. and Philippine Marines set up a forward refueling and rearmament point at the province's largest airfield. Other activities in the Luzon Strait took place on islands closer to the Philippines, including an air assault operation carried out by American, Australian and Philippine troops. The Army's first multi-domain task force, along with transportation from other services, also deployed high-mobility artillery rocket systems during several rapid infiltration exercises at a port and airfield in northern Luzon.

The Philippines has intensified the deployment of military forces, infrastructure construction and exercises in the region. In 2022, Manila redeployed the 4th Marine Brigade from the southern island of Sulu to northern Luzon, giving it an area of ​​responsibility including the northernmost province. The following year saw some of the most intense military activities to date in Batanes, with the deployment of US troops, ships and rocket systems during Balikatan 2023. In Mavulis, the Philippine military recently built helipads and residential improvements for its garrison on the island.

The 2024 iteration of the exercise comes as part of Manila's new defense plan. Dubbed the Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept, the new strategy aims to extend the scope of the Philippines' defensive posture to its exclusive economic zone and outermost territories, such as the islands in the South China Sea or the Luzon Strait.

Kennard and Pentaleri highlighted Balikatan's contribution in assisting the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the development of its new concept, which they linked to the services' current force design effort.

As we modernize our force design, the AFP is also implementing its comprehensive archipelagic defense concept. Co-developing coastal-focused training activities under Balikatan enhances our combined ability to operate in and around key maritime terrain, Kennard said.

He added that the Balikatan training areas provide the ideal terrain for the US and Philippine Marine Corps to operate as a naval expeditionary force on the littorals.

