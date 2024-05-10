Underwater homes are increasing dramatically in the United States. Here are the states with the biggest jumps





Top line

The proportion of mortgaged residential homes in the United States that were considered seriously underwater saw a slight increase last quarter, according to new data released Thursday, with the ratio of a home's principal balance to market value increasing to a much faster rate in the vast majority of the United States. in Southern states, an indication of falling housing prices that could prevent homeowners from selling their property.

HENDERSON – NOVEMBER 06: An aerial view of homes on November 6, 2008 in Henderson, Nevada. As bad … [+] Loans drove homeowners into foreclosure earlier this year, with rising unemployment now fueling the downward spiral of the mortgage crisis. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

According to the US Home Equity & Underwater Report from real estate data firm ATTOM, one in 37 mortgaged homes was considered seriously underwater in the first quarter, worse than one in 38 mortgages recorded in the previous quarter, although the share always remains lower than before. pandemic levels.

A mortgage is generally considered underwater or upside down when the equity in the home is greater than its current market value, but such a mortgage could be seriously underwater when the outstanding balance of the mortgage is more than at least 25% to the value of the property. .

While the national share was 2.7%, up from 2.6%, Kentucky saw the largest increase, with the share of delinquent home balances at least a quarter higher than worth properties, reaching 8 .3% in the first quarter compared to 6.3% in the previous quarter.

West Virginia followed closely at 5.4% compared to 4.4%, while Oklahoma, Arkansas and Delaware also saw increases in the share of properties that were worth far less than what a homeowner would borrow for them. acquire, at 6.1%, 5.7% and 2.7% compared to 4.4%. 5.5%, 5.2% and 2.3% respectively.

Despite the national increase, Missouri fell from 5.6% to 4.5%, making the Midwest state see the largest decline; while Mississippi stood out as one of the few southern U.S. states to see a decline, going from 7.1% to 8% in a region known for high concentrations of these home loans.

Tangent

The report also shows that 45.8% of mortgage borrowers were considered equity rich in the first quarter of 2024, meaning they had paid off more than half of the market value of their property. The share was down from 46.1% in the final quarter of 2023, marking the third consecutive quarterly decline. Compared to the same period last year, the ratio is down from 47.2%, indicating the lowest level in two years, according to the report. The figures show that the United States has seen a lower proportion of equity-rich homeowners, indicating that fewer American mortgage owners could profit from selling their properties.

Surprising fact

Other states where the proportion of properties with outstanding loans are at least 25% below their market value are Arizona, which increased from 1.9% to 1.6%; Hawaii also fell to 1.6% but from 1.7%; while Tennessee went from 2.9% to 2.8%.

Key context

During the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, mortgage interest rates fell to an all-time low, falling below 3%. Low rates, which have made it less expensive for Americans to take out home loans, have caused home prices to rise rapidly across the country. However, following a series of rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve aimed at curbing rising inflation, mortgage rates climbed above 7%, but house prices continued to rise. increase, contributing to an increase in the proportion of severely underwater housing.

