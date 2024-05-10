UK emerges from recession with fastest growth in two years





There are millions of households who feel they are experiencing poor growth.

When I travel around the country and ask people about the end of the recession, I get a mixture of resignation, laughter, and annoyance.

A sharp rise in price levels is what households pay more attention to than the inflation rate or GDP. GDP per capita also rose for the first time in two years, but is still lower than two years ago.

Will people appreciate the turning point? Or will the focus be on the years of poor growth and declining living standards that preceded it?

The economic aftereffects of the worst health crisis in 100 years and the worst energy crisis in a generation are always difficult, but the economy now appears to be returning to normal. If it lasts, this is a noticeable improvement.

