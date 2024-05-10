American students denounce the cancellation of classes: a slap in the face | Protests on American campuses





Spare a thought for the Class of 2024. Some graduating seniors, many of whom did not receive good high school diplomas due to early Covid lockdowns, are once again facing muted celebrations.

Although the majority of commencement ceremonies across the United States are going ahead as planned, a handful of universities have scaled back or outright canceled the big day festivities. Columbia University administrators announced plans to cancel its university-wide ceremony, citing security concerns, while Emory University will move its commencement off campus. The University of Southern California (USC) has canceled its main ceremony in favor of smaller receptions for different schools. Ditto for California State Polytechnic University in Humboldt, Northern California, which has closed its campus entirely and will have smaller off-campus celebrations. Some students believe the move is aimed at crushing dissent from those protesting Israel's war on Gaza.

It's a slap in the face to the student body, said Ione Dellos, a journalism student at Cal Poly Humboldt who covered the protests for college radio station KRFH.

Dellos was excited to have a normal ceremony after the 2020 drive-by high school graduation, where they jumped out of their car onto a podium to receive their diploma. I waited four years to finally walk across that stage, hear my name mispronounced, and graduate in front of my family, they said. They'll always have the opportunity to celebrate their school's specific graduation in some way, but it just doesn't seem like a worthy capstone to their graduation.

Students shake hands at a protest encampment in support of the Palestinians at the University of Southern California last month. Photograph: Zaydee Sanchez/Reuters

Last week, Cal Poly Humboldt called police to arrest students who had occupied buildings demanding divestment from Israel, and shut down the campus. The campus will remain closed until opening Saturday.

It's like feeling [the administration is] they punish the student body because they are unhappy with our actions, and they deprive so many students of the degree they rightfully deserve. They're trying to drive a wedge between students who protest and those who don't, Dellos said. (Cal Poly Humboldt cited cleaning work, building safety and continued investigations into campus conduct as reasons for canceling the opening of its main campus.)

Kianna Znika, Dellos' classmate and station manager at KRFH, is a 26-year-old older student who had steadily graduated from high school. She was looking forward to meeting her family on campus, as it would be their first visit. I can't show them where I went to school or on the radio, she said.

A student group, Humboldt for Palestine, plans to hold a protest graduation ceremony on the same day as the smaller ceremonies. Everyone graduates in honor of a Palestinian child and receives a rose instead of a diploma, Znika said. Znika herself plans to participate in a ceremony for Latinx students so her family, especially her Mexican grandmother, who only speaks Spanish, can share in the moment. But the season doesn't seem festive.

They'll say they celebrate us, but all their actions make me think they really don't care. Kianna Znika

Being on the field and waiting for my name to be called doesn't really matter to me anymore, Znika said. I don't feel comfortable attending a ceremony where the members of the administration who called the cops on the students will be present. As an institution, it seems so wrong. They will say they celebrate us, but all their actions make me think they don't really care about their students, they just like to appear to care.

University graduation ceremonies held on the first weekend in May became the scene of protests. At the University of Michigan, students waved Palestinian flags and chanted Israeli bombs: “The University of Michigan pays, how many children have you killed today?” in an attempt to disrupt the festivities. Dozens of pro-Palestinian graduates left Indiana University's commencement hall as a plane circled outside pulling down a banner reading “Let Gaza Live.” After University of Vermont students protested the planned keynote address, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who vetoed resolutions calling for a ceasefire, the university announced that it would no longer speak.

A student holds a sign on the Emorys campus last week. The university is considering moving its commencement off campus. Photograph: Megan Varner/Reuters

USC is tightly controlling access to campus ahead of smaller, school-specific starts on Fridays, citing security concerns, the New York Times reports. In recent weeks, the administration canceled a speech by its valedictorian, Asna Tabassum, whose support for the Palestinian cause on social media angered pro-Israeli groups, and called in the police to dismantle an encampment and arrest demonstrators.

A senior USC official told CNN that the decision to cancel the main ceremony appeared to be retaliatory and aimed at turning people against the protesters. Another described it as heartbreaking, while a third told the Times that USC management's handling of the graduation was a joke.

At the City University of New York Law School, former student speakers called for Palestinian rights in their remarks. Last year's selection, Fatima Mousa Mohammed, denounced Israel's killing of Palestinian citizens months before the October 7 attack and was accused of hate speech by pro-Israeli activists.

Before its May 23 opening, the Cuny School of Law decided not to allow any students to speak, Truthout reported. Nusayba Hammad, a graduate student, called the turnaround shameful.

What this means to me is that my identity as a Palestinian, my right to life and my right to liberty, my family's right to life and liberty, my people's right to Life and liberty are somewhat controversial for Cuny, Hammad said. I had to survive my last year of law school watching a live genocide of my people. I'm trying to figure out how to support the people I love who are seeing their families fall apart.

Hammad and seven other graduates are suing Cuny School of Law for discrimination and violation of their First Amendment rights. Two non-student speakers, ACLU President Deborah Archer and Deans' Medal recipient Muhammad Faridi, declined invitations to speak at the commencement, in solidarity with the students. (A representative for Cuny did not respond to a request for comment.) The students' trial, according to Hammad, is our small way of challenging the dehumanization that made the genocide possible.

The beginning is more than a ceremony for Hammad: it is about recognizing that we have come this far, that we have overcome obstacles and obstacles to get here. At the same time, she says it's hard to imagine feeling joyful or celebratory in New York when Israeli forces have killed more than 34,000 people in Gaza and destroyed every university. How much [of the dead] were university students? How many of them were kids who were never college students? she says.

