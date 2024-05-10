Britain is no longer in recession, official figures show | business news





According to official statistics, the UK economy is no longer in recession.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.6% more than expected in the January-March period.

Economists predicted this figure would be 0.4%.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it showed the economy had “turned a corner”, adding: “I know things are still difficult for many people, but the plan is working and we must stick to it.”

A recession, defined as two consecutive three-month periods of economic contraction, was declared in February.

It comes after the ONS said GDP, a key indicator of economic growth, fell 0.3% from October to December. It decreased by 0.1% over the three months from July to September.

The slump was due to reduced consumer spending power due to high inflation and energy costs. Months of wet weather also helped keep shoppers at home, critics said.

Latest figures also show March growth was better than expected. Last month, GDP increased 0.4%, higher than economists' forecast of 0.1%.

The ONS raised its GDP growth forecast for February from 0.1% to 0.2%.

Previous recessions have been long-lasting, such as the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, but the latest recession was expected to be short-lived.

The recession is over, but will voters forgive the government?

ed conway

Economics and Data Editor

@EdConwaySky

The UK is not just out of recession. We have escaped a major recession.

The economic growth reported by the Office for National Statistics this morning is not only faster than most economists had expected, but also the fastest growth since the end of the pandemic when Britain emerged from lockdown.

But even more than that, there are three other facts that will make the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister happy (and you can expect them to talk about these numbers at length).

First, it's not just that the economy is growing again after the second quarter of contraction.

Economic growth of 0.6% is close enough to what economists called “trend growth” before the crisis. In other words, it is a number that indicates that the economy is growing at a somewhat “normal” rate.

And normality is exactly what the government wants us to believe is back.

Second, 0.6% means the UK, along with Canada, is the fastest-growing economy among the G7 (we haven't heard anything from Japan yet, but economists expect the UK economy to contract in the first quarter).

Third, it is not just gross domestic product (GDP) that is rising. The same goes for gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. This is the number you get by dividing national income by all people in the country.

Economy 'completely restored to health'

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said the figures were “promising” and showed the economy was “recovering to full health”.

He told Sky News: “For families who are going through a really difficult time, I think this is an indication that the difficult decisions we have made in recent years are starting to pay off and we must stick to them.”

“We are seeing inflation falling faster and I think people know these have been very difficult times, but they are not voting for a Conservative government to allow us to do the popular thing.

“They trust us to do the right thing for the long-term good of the economy, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

But the opposition said there was little reason to celebrate.

Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Now is not the time for Conservative ministers to take a victory lap and tell the British people they've never had it so good.”

“The economy is still £300 per capita smaller than it was when Rishi Sunak became chancellor.”

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokeswoman Sarah Olney said: “This Conservative government has collapsed the economy and caused mortgage lending to soar.

“If Rishi Sunak thinks his hard-hit families will be celebrating today, he is more out of touch than we thought.”

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: “There was widespread strength across service industries, including retail, public transport, transport and health.

“Automakers also had a good quarter, which was only slightly offset by another weak quarter in construction.

“The economy once again showed strong growth in March, with wholesalers, the healthcare sector and the hospitality sector all performing well.”

Ruth Gregory of research firm Capital Economics said the figures suggested Britain's economic recovery would be stronger than previously expected.

“All early indicators suggest that GDP growth continued to pick up robustly in April,” she added.

“On the margins, this could mean the Bank of England is in no rush to cut rates. However, the timing of the first rate cut will ultimately be determined by the next round of inflation and labor market releases.”

The latest figures come after the Bank of England left interest rates unchanged at 5.25% on Thursday and published new forecasts for the UK economy.

The central bank predicted that this year's growth rate would be stronger and that unemployment and inflation rates would be lower than initially expected.

