The United States is experiencing more and more days of violent tornadoes. Scientists are trying to understand why.





Today, tornadoes tend to move in groups, often a dozen or more forming in the same area on the same day. On the worst days, hundreds can form at once.

More than a dozen tornadoes were reported Monday and Tuesday this week across the Great Plains and Midwest, according to the Storm Prediction Center run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Two weeks ago, on the most active day in April, 105 tornadoes were reported.

Although such outbreaks have always occurred, they have become more frequent in recent decades.

The total number of tornadoes in the United States each year has remained relatively constant in recent decades, but they now occur in more concentrated bursts on fewer days during the year.

Between the 1950s and 1970s, on average, about 69% of tornadoes in the United States occurred on days with fewer than 10 tornadoes, and about 11% occurred on days with 20 or more tornadoes. These percentages have changed significantly in recent decades, according to a 2019 study. Researchers found that since 2000, on average, only about 49% of tornadoes occurred on less busy days and about 29% occurred on days with 20 or more tornadoes.

Now, when tornadoes occur, they often occur in an outbreak environment, said Tyler Fricker, an assistant professor of geography at the University of Louisiana Monroe and one of the study's authors.

Although this trend coincides with rising temperatures across the planet, scientists are hesitant to definitively attribute tornado clustering behavior to human-caused climate change.

The link between climate change and tornadoes is still quite tenuous, Dr. Fricker said. This is a really open and difficult question for us. One difficulty is that tornadoes are too small on a planetary scale and too ephemeral to appear in the global mathematical models that scientists use to study climate change.

Researchers can, however, examine trends observed in historical records. As more tornadoes cluster together, busy outbreak days become busier, according to Zoe Schroder, assistant professor of meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. When we have these outbreaks, they are often larger, meaning they contain more tornadoes, she said.

Scientists can also observe the changing atmospheric conditions that lead to tornadoes.

Tornadoes have two main ingredients, said Jana Houser, an associate professor of meteorology at Ohio State University. The first is atmospheric instability caused by the meeting of warm, moist air near the ground and colder, drier air above. The second is vertical wind shear, or changes in wind speed and direction at different altitudes.

As the climate changes, there may be fewer days with these two ingredients. But when conditions are favorable, they are almost supercharged, Dr. Houser said, leading to more tornadoes in fewer days.

Tornadoes are also spreading farther east from the region people historically thought of as Tornado Alley, the Great Plains states stretching south to north, from Texas to the Dakotas. (Central Canada also experiences tornadoes, but fewer than the United States.)

In recent weeks, tornadoes have struck not only the Great Plains, but also parts of the Midwest, Appalachia and Southeast.

Spring is generally the busiest time of year for tornadoes. It's not entirely unusual that we have a very active season right now, Dr. Schroder said.

So far in 2024, the United States has experienced a total of 639 tornadoes. That's slightly more than average for this time of year, but far less than the worst year on record, 2011, when there were 1,287 tornadoes as of May 7.

Dr. Houser emphasized, however, that while there are seasonal and geographic trends, tornadoes can and do occur anywhere in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/08/climate/tornadoes-cluster-climate-change.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos