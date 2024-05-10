



Britain is officially out of recession after figures showed the economy grew by 0.6% in the first three months of the year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that the period from January to the end of March was the period of return to growth after a mild recession in the second half of 2023. This marked the highest quarterly growth rate since the end of 2021 and was better than economists expected, who had predicted first-quarter growth of 0.4%.

The recession has come to an end since the start of the year, with wages outpacing inflation and easing pressure on consumers, boosting activity across the services sector.

But forecasters expect growth in the UK to slow this year as high interest rates and the surge in inflation over the past few years have taken a huge toll on disposable income.

The Bank of England expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by only 0.5% this year due to a lack of economic momentum. The bank left interest rates unchanged at 5.25% on Thursday but said it may start cutting rates in June.

GDP Graphics

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt said: “There is no doubt that it has been a difficult few years and today’s growth figures are evidence that the economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic.”

He said the UK had the best prospects of any G7 European country for the next six years. Wages are growing faster than inflation, energy prices are falling, and the average worker is getting a $900 tax break that goes to their bank account. However, except for Germany, other euro zone countries avoided a recession last year.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said last week that Britain will have the worst economic performance among the G7 countries next year as the impact of high interest rates and soaring inflation over the past few years hampers growth.

Shadow Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said the first quarter GDP figures were a case of going from no growth to low growth.

She said: Now is not the time for Conservative ministers to come out victorious and tell the British people they have never had a better experience. The economy is still 300 people smaller per capita than when Rishi Sunak became chancellor.

The ONS said consumer spending and business investment recovered in the first quarter after falling in the second half of 2023.

Liz McKeown, ONS director of economic statistics, said: The UK economy returned to positive growth in the first three months of the year after a contraction in the second quarter.

There was broad strength across service industries, including retail, public transportation, transportation, and healthcare. Automakers also had a good quarter. This was slightly offset by another weak quarter in the construction sector.

The increase in transportation and storage services was the biggest driver of the 0.7% increase in the services sector. The boom in the private health sector and the renewed activity of the NHS after a series of strikes last year were among other factors driving service sector growth.

Construction activity declined due to a decline in home building, while the manufacturing sector benefited from a recovery in automobile production.

Textile factory production decreased by 3.6%, marking the sixth consecutive quarter of decline.

Energy production increased between January and March. However, the ONS said growth in the sector and manufacturing was partly offset by a 2.4% decline in output from activities associated with large water companies, including sewerage and waste management.

Ruth Gregory, an economist at consultancy Capital Economics, said the increase in GDP shows the economy is recovering from the contraction of the past few years stronger and more resilient than previously understood. But she doubted whether rising GDP would prevent the Bank of England from making its first interest rate cut in the summer.

At this stage, we doubt whether the recovery will be strong enough to prevent inflation from falling further and the Bank from cutting interest rates to 3% next year, she said.

GDP per capita is estimated to have increased by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2024, after seven consecutive quarters of no positive growth. GDP per capita is estimated to be 0.7% lower than the same period last year, according to ONS projections for UK population growth.

