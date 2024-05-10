Britain emerges from recession with fastest growth in two years.





The UK economy emerged from the technical recession of the past few years with faster-than-expected growth of 0.6% in the first quarter of 2024, providing welcome economic news for Rishi Sunak ahead of the general election.

The quarterly growth figure was the fastest since 2021 and was driven by broad-based growth in car manufacturing and services. This figure is higher than the 0.4% predicted by economists surveyed by the Bank of England and Reuters.

GDP figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Friday show the UK has officially recovered from a shallow recession in the second half of 2023, when output fell slightly for two successive quarters due to high borrowing costs and prices.

Henry Cook, economist at finance firm MUFG, said the UK economy had started the year on a strong note. He added that the country was able to weather the energy crisis and a period of sharp monetary tightening without experiencing a prolonged recession.

The 0.6% figure also represents the strongest growth among the G7 countries for which data is available, compared to 0.3% for the eurozone and 0.4% for the United States over the same period.

The news was a boost to Sunak, who last year chose economic growth as one of his five key promises to the British public. Conservative prime ministers are trailing Labor by about 20 percentage points in opinion polls.

Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt welcomed the GDP data as evidence that the economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic.

But Labour's shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said now was not the time for Conservative ministers to claim victory, adding that the economy was still 300 people worse off than when Sunak became chancellor.

The first quarter growth was driven by a 0.7% increase in services output, suggesting more consumer activity as inflation fell. Manufacturing output rose 1.4%, driven by auto production, which has grown for six consecutive quarters.

ONS director of economic statistics Liz McKeown said the figures showed broad strength across service industries, including retail, public transport and healthcare. However, construction performance was poor.

Sterling was up 0.1% against the dollar on Friday morning, with investors looking for a roughly 45% chance of a rate cut by June.

The BoE said on Thursday that growth is expected to recover over the next three years. Interest rates remained unchanged at 5.25%, the highest in 16 years, but it signaled it would cut rates this summer if inflation remained low.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, said lower inflation and higher real wages would help sustain growth for the rest of the year. She added that continental Europe's economic outlook is also improving, which could lead to a recovery in exports.

The quarterly GDP figure represents a rise of 0.4% in March compared to the previous month, with services sectors such as wholesalers, the healthcare sector and hospitality all performing well. March output was well above the 0.1% monthly forecast of economists polled by Reuters and followed a 0.2% increase in February.

The surprisingly strong rise in GDP in March was the fourth rise in five months and suggests the recovery is gaining momentum faster than we thought, said Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics. He said he showed it.

She added that the economy is still quite weak, having only picked up slightly compared to the first three months of last year. But early indicators suggest growth will continue in April.

In the first quarter, per capita production also turned to an upward trend. The ONS said GDP per capita rose 0.4% in the first three months of the year, following seven consecutive quarters of no positive growth. GDP per capita is estimated to have decreased by 0.7% compared to the same period last year.

Household consumption has returned to growth after contracting over the past two quarters as spending on housing, accommodation and entertainment increased.

Overall, the UK economy has grown by 1.7% since the fourth quarter of 2019, just before the pandemic. This is much lower than the 8.7% growth rate in the United States and the 3.4% growth rate in the Eurozone over the same period.

This article on Eurozone growth since 2019 has been updated to reflect changes in the membership of the single currency area.

Additional reporting by Mary McDougall

