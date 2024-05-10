UK weather: Thunderstorm warning for most of the UK after highs reach 27C | uk news





The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms for most of England, with temperatures expected to rise to 27 degrees Celsius.

This comes as the UK experiences high temperatures today and over the weekend. That's before forecasters warned of a “thunderstorm” on Sunday.

The warning is in effect from noon to 10pm on Sunday and applies to north-west England, most of Wales, most of central England and the south-west.

“Heavy rain and thunderstorms may cause some disruption to locations, particularly travel,” the Met Office said.

“Flooding may occur in isolated properties.”

“It is unlikely that flooding, lightning, hail and strong winds will cause damage to some buildings, causing rapid flooding of homes and businesses,” he added.

Image: Surfers during spring sunshine at Fistral Beach, Newquay, as warm weather is set to continue into the weekend Photo: Reuters Image: Despite the sunshine, a storm is looming for many – beaches Photo of walkers from early this year. Photo: PA

High temperatures in southern England today will reach 25C (77F), with temperatures likely to rise to 26C (78.8F) on Saturday and 27C (80.6F) on Sunday, according to the Met Office.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to enjoy warm spring weather, with temperatures expected to hit 22C (71.6F) in Glasgow on Saturday.

The warm weather has continued this week thanks to high pressure that has been across the UK.

This has led to increased UV and pollen levels in the country and even led to two bushfire warnings.

Fire departments in Dorset, Wiltshire, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight have issued warnings this weekend.

But on Sunday, sunshine and blue skies will be replaced by mostly rain and thunderstorms.

Assistant Meteorological Secretary Tony Wisson previously said: “It will be sunny and warm for many places on Sunday, but cloudier conditions are likely in the west or southwest during the day, which could be accompanied by thundershowers.

“We are likely to see more widespread and prolonged rain on Monday, some of which will be heavy and thunderous. This will make today feel much cooler.”

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said temperatures next week, along with wind and rain, were expected to fall closer to average for this time of year.

