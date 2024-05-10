



A third pilot project to test the use of hydrogen heating in homes has been shelved by the UK government in the clearest sign yet that homes will rely on electricity for low-carbon heating in the coming decades.

The government has said it will put plans to develop hydrogen towns on hold to test whether hydrogen can help heat homes on a large scale before making a final decision after 2026.

The decision comes after months of strong opposition from concerned residents who fear the government could become an unwilling guinea pig for technology, including Redcar on Teesside and Ellesmere Port in Cheshire. ) It comes after plans for two small hydrogen village trials were abandoned in nearby towns. Never take off from the UK.

The government said in a statement that it still believes that low-carbon hydrogen, along with heat pumps and low-carbon heat networks, can play a role in reducing emissions from the UK's heating sector, but that this may take a slower time in some areas.

We said we plan to make a decision in 2026 on whether and how hydrogen will contribute to the decarbonization of heating.

The government is due to decide whether its net zero climate plan will include replacing household gas with hydrogen by 2026. The government will evaluate evidence from Scottish Fife's pilot and similar schemes in Europe.

Many experts, including the government's infrastructure czar, believe the UK should focus its efforts on electric heating options such as heat pumps, while hydrogen should be reserved for heavy industrial uses where electricity is not always available.

Juliet Phillips, head of UK energy at E3G, an independent climate change think tank, said the government's decision made it clear that all attention and investment should be focused on readily available clean heat solutions such as heat pumps and heat networks. said.

Talk of hydrogen for heating is an unhelpful distraction that confuses the future of how we heat our homes, she said. Widespread use of hydrogen for heating is widely seen as a very costly and inefficient way to achieve net zero targets, and could worsen fuel poverty.

Jess Ralston, head of energy at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit, said the decision paves the way for more investment in heat pumps, which will strengthen energy security by reducing the amount of gas the UK has to import from North Korea. He said he would open it. The ocean continues to decline.

The US and Europe are already installing millions of heat pumps in response to the gas crisis, which has already cost the UK more than $100 billion, and it looks like we are starting to catch up, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/article/2024/may/09/third-pilot-of-household-hydrogen-heating-shelved-by-uk-government The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos