Rare sight: The Northern Lights will be visible from the UK tonight due to an intense solar storm.





NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a severe geomagnetic storm warning for the first time since January 2005.

This means it can offer one of the best viewing opportunities to see the Northern Lights (Northern Lights) in the whole of the UK.

Sunspots, regions of solar activity, are 16 times larger than Earth and have numerous solar flares and complex coronal mass ejections (CMEs) currently hurtling toward Earth. It's scheduled to arrive Friday night, but you can still see it on Saturday night.

Mostly clear skies are expected tonight and the Northern Lights are likely to be visible from anywhere in the UK. Credit: ITV Weather

What is a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME)?

A CME is an eruption of plasma and magnetic energy from the sun's corona. When directed towards Earth, they produce geomagnetic storms that we see as auroras. The stronger a geomagnetic storm is, the farther south it is in the Northern Hemisphere, the more visible it is.

Intense geomagnetic storms could potentially disrupt communications systems, power grids, navigation tools, radio transmissions and satellite operations both in near-Earth orbit and on the Earth's surface.

How can I see the Aurora?

Aurora most commonly appears during winter when the nights are longer. Therefore, the shorter the night, the later you spend the night.

Here are my top viewing tips:

Look at the northern horizon. Aurora is drawn towards the Earth's poles. As a result, you can't see it directly overhead, but you can see it high in the sky, so look towards the northern horizon where it's likely dancing.

You can see it with the naked eye, but cameras tend to capture it better. This is because cameras can adapt to different wavelengths better than our eyes. Give yourself at least 10 minutes to adjust.

Find a dark, open space: Find a location away from city lights and other light pollution. Open fields, parks and remote areas with unobstructed views of the northern horizon are ideal for viewing the Northern Lights.

Patience and persistence: To see the Northern Lights you need patience and persistence. This is because the Aurora is unpredictable and may not appear every night, even during periods of high activity. Keep your plans flexible and be prepared to wait a few hours if necessary.

Use long exposures when taking photos: If you are interested in photographing the Northern Lights, use a camera with manual settings and a tripod to take long exposures. Experiment with different exposure times and ISO settings for best results.

Stay up late: The Northern Lights are most active from late evening to early morning, so plan to stay up late or wake up early for the best chance of seeing the spectacular sight.

It is often better to view the Aurora with a camera than with the naked eye. Credit: Photography.com

What is the science behind the Aurora?

Charged particles (mainly electrons and protons) from the sun collide with gases (usually oxygen and nitrogen) in Earth's atmosphere.

These collisions emit different wavelengths of light, creating vivid colors in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.

The color is determined by the type of gas particle involved and the altitude at which the collision occurred. Green appears due to interaction with oxygen, red appears due to interaction with oxygen in the upper atmosphere, and blue and purple appear due to interaction with nitrogen.

