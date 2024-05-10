Wife of US soldier detained in Russia says he was having affair and not involved in 'geopolitical intrigue'





The wife of Gordon Black, the US soldier arrested for theft in Russia, said he went there because he was having an affair and was not involved in “geopolitical intrigue”.

Megan Black is divorcing her husband and has called on Russian authorities, through a statement from her lawyer, Brett Pritchard, to release him to provide comfort to their 6-year-old daughter.

She said she had no knowledge of his trip to Vladivostok, in eastern Russia, until an army investigations official contacted her to ask for information about what was initially a missing person investigation, and only learned the details of the trip after NBC News broke the story. of his detention on Monday.

“Nevertheless, Megan Black firmly believes that Mr. Black's decision to travel to Russia, although ill-advised, was motivated by entirely personal reasons involving an extramarital affair,” her attorney said in a statement Thursday.

“Ms. Black wishes that her husband obtains a prompt and fair resolution to his current legal situation and is able to secure his release upon his return as soon as possible,” the statement continued, adding that the situation has created “substantial distress “. for the daughter of the former couple.

The release explains that Megan Black began divorce proceedings in July 2022. The couple had been together for nine years and had known each other since 2014 and married in Belton, Texas, north of Austin, after Black was stationed at nearby Fort Cavazos.

The lawyer's statement said Black's detention in Russia placed the divorce proceedings, including property issues, in “limbo” in a Texas family court.

Black's mother, Melody Jones, told NBC News on Wednesday that she believed her son was tricked and “lured” to Russia from where he was stationed in South Korea by a woman she named Aleksandra Vashchuk.

“They have a 6-year-old daughter,” she said. “And he misses his dad.”

Black was accused of robbing a Russian citizen, causing him “serious harm.” He will spend at least two months in pre-trial detention, a Vladivostok court announced this week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry office in Vladivostok also said the detention of the blacks had nothing to do with politics or espionage.

Patrick Smith

Corky Siemaszko contributed.

