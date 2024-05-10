A solar storm could bring aurora borealis to parts of the UK over the weekend | uk weather





A powerful solar storm heading towards Earth could create the chance to see the Northern Lights in parts of the UK this weekend.

The Met Office said space weather experts had issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm (G4) warning this weekend for the first time in almost 20 years.

Storms caused by powerful explosions known as coronal mass ejections can trigger spectacular aurora. The Met Office said the phenomenon could be seen in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and Wales.

Krista Hammond, space weather manager at the Met Office, said: “Several coronal mass ejections from the Sun are expected to reach Earth in the coming days, potentially resulting in auroral visibility across the UK, particularly on Friday night.

Short nights at this time limit visibility, but if conditions are right, you're likely to see one on Friday night.

Aurora visibility could last until Saturday night, but as things stand they are likely to be less widespread than Friday night and northern England is likely to continue to have the best viewing possibilities.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon added that the combination of increased solar activity reaching Earth and clear skies would increase the chances of seeing the display.

He said: There might even be [aurora] With the right equipment, you can see further south.

He added that most of the UK was expected to see sunny and dry weather on Saturday, with highs expected to reach 26C in the south-east. Temperatures could rise to 27C on Sunday, which could bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms are forecast for western Northern Ireland from 11am to 7pm on Sunday, while two yellow weather warnings are in place for most of England and Wales from noon to 10pm.

On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a G4 geomagnetic storm watch, the second-highest magnitude for this weekend. The last G4 warning was issued in 2005.

The sun has been producing powerful solar flares since Wednesday, unleashing five bursts of plasma that could disrupt satellites in orbit and power grids on Earth, it said.

In 2003, a severe G5 geomagnetic storm knocked out power in Sweden and damaged power transformers in South Africa.

NOAA said the storm could produce northern lights as far south as Alabama and northern California.

