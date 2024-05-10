Israel-Hamas war: US says Rafah offensive would jeopardize ceasefire talks





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States warned Thursday that Israel would hand Hamas a strategic victory if it carries out plans for an all-out assault on Rafah, the militants' last major stronghold in Gaza.

The warning was backed by a new threat from President Joe Biden: He says he will suspend all offensive military aid to Israel if the operation continues in a city where more than a million civilians are sheltering.

Last week, Biden suspended a delivery of large bombs to Israel, fearing that the weapons were of the type that have caused significant civilian casualties in Gaza and would almost certainly do more damage if Israel carried out a major offensive in Rafah .

On Wednesday, he raised the possibility of delaying future shipments of bomb guidance kits and artillery to Israel, in the hope that the threat would distract Israel from an operation in the city.

AP Washington correspondent Sagar Meghani reports that the White House is facing criticism after President Biden said he would not give Israel offensive weapons to use in Rafah out of concern for civilians sheltering there.

The statements are part of the latest attempt by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right government to rethink their public pledges to invade the city in a bid to eradicate Hamas. The United States believes such a move would result in significant civilian casualties and worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The United States is taking the most sweeping steps yet to influence its ally's decision-making in the ongoing war against the militant group sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7. In Israel, some 1,200 people were killed and around 250 captured.

In our view, any major ground operation in Rafah would actually strengthen Hamas's position at the negotiating table, not Israel's, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. He said more civilian deaths in Rafah following an Israeli offensive would give more ammunition to Hamas' twisted narrative about Israel.

Talks in Cairo aimed at securing a six-week ceasefire to allow the release of some hostages and an influx of food and aid to civilians in Gaza are continuing, Kirby added. But CIA Director Bill Burns and other delegations participating in the negotiations left Egypt on Thursday without a deal.

Kirby said it was too early to know whether the aid blockage had changed the Israeli calculus, but that the United States continued to advise Israel on how to defeat Hamas with more surgery.

We believe they have put enormous pressure on Hamas and that there are better ways to tackle what remains of Hamas in Rafah than a major ground operation, he added.

Biden, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, insisted that despite maintaining weapons, the United States was still committed to the defense of Israel and would provide Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive weapons.

He acknowledged that civilians have been killed in Gaza by the type of heavy bombs supplied by the United States. It was his first validation of what the administration's critics were loudly protesting against, even if he still hasn't taken responsibility. His threat to withhold artillery shells added to earlier revelations that the United States would suspend its delivery of heavy bombs.

Biden said Israel's actions around Rafah had not yet crossed its red lines, but he reiterated that Israel must do much more to protect civilian lives in Gaza. The Hamas-led Health Ministry estimates the death toll at more than 34,000, although it does not distinguish between militants and civilians.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that despite the US pause, we have what we need to continue the mission. His comments came after Netanayahu brushed aside Biden's threat, saying in a statement: “If we have to be left alone, we will be alone.”

The United States has historically provided enormous amounts of military aid to Israel. The shipment that was suspended was supposed to include 1,800 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) bombs and 1,700 500-pound (225-kilogram) bombs, according to a senior U.S. administration official who spoke under the guise of anonymity to discuss these sensitive issues. matter. American concerns centered on larger explosives and how they could be used in a dense urban area.

I made it clear that if they are going to Rafah, they have not yet been to Rafah. If they go to Rafah, I do not provide the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities, which are facing this problem, Biden. said.

We are not moving away from the security of Israel, continued the Democratic president. We are moving away from Israel's ability to wage war in these areas.

U.S. officials refused for days to comment on the transfer halt. The news came as Biden on Tuesday described U.S. support for Israel as ironclad, even when we disagree.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, in an interview with Israel's Channel 12, said the decision to suspend the expedition was a very disappointing, even frustrating, decision. He suggested the move was a result of political pressure on Biden from Congress, protests on US campuses and the upcoming election.

The decision also drew sharp criticism from House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republican of Los Angeles, and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who said they had taken no notice of the blocking only through press reports, despite assurances from the Biden administration that such pauses were not possible. in the works. Republicans called on Biden in a letter to quickly end the blockade, saying it risks emboldening Israel's enemies, and to brief lawmakers on the nature of the policy revisions.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that despite the administration's threats, Biden remains committed to ensuring that Israel receives every dollar approved by Congress as part of the approved supplemental funding request by lawmakers last month.

Biden has faced pressure from some on the left and condemnation from critics on the right who say Biden has moderated his support for a key Middle East ally.

The American people overwhelmingly support Israel, said South Dakota Sen. John Thune, the second-ranking Republican, who pushed a resolution condemning Biden's decision. And they also believe that Israel must do what is necessary, and if that means going to Rafah to eradicate the threat of Hamas, then that is necessary for their very survival.

Former President Donald Trump, entering a New York courthouse for his criminal trial over secret money payments, also criticized Biden, saying Thursday that what Biden is doing toward Israel is shameful. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee added: If a Jewish person voted for Joe Biden, they should be ashamed of themselves. He completely abandoned Israel.

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a Biden ally, said in a statement that the pause on big bombs should be a first step.

Our influence is clear, Sanders said. Over the years, the United States has provided tens of billions of dollars in military aid to Israel. We can no longer be complicit in Netanyahu's horrific war against the Palestinian people.

Israeli troops took control of the vital Rafah border crossing in Gaza on Tuesday in what the White House described as a limited operation that stopped short of the full Israeli invasion of the city that Biden has warned of many times.

Israel ordered the evacuation of 100,000 Palestinians from the city. Israeli forces also carried out what they described as targeted strikes on the eastern part of Rafah and captured the Rafah crossing, a key channel for the delivery of humanitarian aid along the Gaza-Gaza border. 'Egypt.

The State Department is separately considering whether to approve the continued transfer to Israel of Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits, which place precision guidance systems on bombs, but the review did not include imminent shipments.

Associated Press writers Josef Federman in Jerusalem and Lolita C. Baldor and Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

