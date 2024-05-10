A map shows areas where a 10-hour thunderstorm warning could occur in England this weekend.





The Met Office has issued warnings for thunderstorms and heavy rain on Sunday, just one day after what is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

A yellow weather warning is in place from midday until 10pm on Sunday, with thunderstorms expected across western and central England and Wales.

Sunny weather will continue over the weekend as temperatures across the country rise significantly above average.

The south-east of England is expected to reach a high of 26 degrees on Saturday, which will surpass the current record of 23.4 degrees this year at Sandton Downham, Suffolk.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday will be a nice, warm day with plenty of sunshine across the country as the fog and fog will soon clear.

The far north-east of Scotland will be more cloudy at times, where the early rain will quickly end.

There will be a lot of evening sunlight tonight, and then the clear weather will become longer and dry overnight. As the wind blows weakly, there will be fog and mist in some places.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, many people expect a warm and sunny day, but there are also patches of dense fog.

The Met Office added that northern England and southern Scotland will likely see a few rounds of heavy rain or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Meteorologist Alex Deakin said: Changes will begin to appear on Sunday.

He added: “In the west, clouds are increasing and the chance of showers is increasing, especially from the afternoon into the evening.”

He continued: There are still questions about how much showers will fall during Sunday.

The arrival of spring brought more rain, with England and Wales recording more than 150 per cent of their long-term monthly average, the Met Office said.

The weather is colder and dimmer than usual, with the sunshine hours in March only reaching 95.2 hours, which is 87% of the long-term average, and the temperature at the beginning of the month is colder than average.

Thunder and lightning are expected in the UK on Sunday. (Getty)

How to Stay Safe During a Thunderstorm

before the thunderstorm comes

To avoid power surges during lightning storms, unplug non-essential appliances.

Lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the center of a storm, so seek shelter if you hear thunder.

during a thunderstorm

During a lightning storm, avoid using landline phones unless it is an emergency, and stay away from water, trees, poles, golf clubs, fishing rods, umbrellas, and metal objects such as barbed wire.

Squat close to the floor with your hands on your knees and your head between them. Do not lie down on the floor.

If you feel your hair standing on end, immediately lower it to the above position.

After the thunderstorm passes

Avoid downed power lines or damaged cables.

When people are struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The blow also affects the heart, so check to see if there is a pulse.

driving in a thunderstorm

In case of thunder or lightning, it is recommended to close the windows and stay in the car.

In most cars with a metal roof and frame, the frame acts as a conductive Faraday cage, conducting electrical current around the passengers and to the ground.

