U.S. says Israel's use of U.S. weapons likely violated international law, but evidence is incomplete





WASHINGTON (AP) The Biden administration said Friday that Israel's use of U.S.-supplied weapons in Gaza likely violated international humanitarian law, but war conditions prevented U.S. officials from determining with certainty during specific airstrikes.

The discovery of reasonable evidence that the United States ally violated international law in its conduct of the war in Gaza, published in the summary of a report delivered Friday to Congress, represents the strongest statement yet from Biden officials.

But the caveat that the United States is unable to immediately tie specific U.S. weapons to individual strikes by Israeli forces in Gaza could give the administration some leeway in any future decisions on whether to restrict the supply of offensive weapons to Israel.

The assessment, the first of its kind, imposed by President Joe Biden's Democratic colleagues in Congress, comes after seven months of airstrikes, ground fighting and aid restrictions that have cost the lives of nearly 35,000 Palestinians, for most women and children.

Although U.S. officials have not been able to gather all the information they need on specific strikes, given that Israel relies heavily on U.S.-made defense items, it is reasonable to assess that the defense articles… have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in specific cases. inconsistent with its IHL obligations or with established best practices for mitigating harm to civilians, the report said, using an abbreviation for international humanitarian law.

Although the Israeli military has the experience, technology and know-how to minimize harm to civilians, the results on the ground, including high levels of civilian casualties, raise substantial questions about whether The Israeli army uses them effectively in all cases, the report says. .

Biden has attempted to walk an ever-finer line in his support for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war against Hamas. He faces growing resentment at home and abroad over the rising Palestinian death toll and the onset of famine, caused largely by Israeli restrictions on the movement of food and aid to Gaza. Tensions have been further heightened in recent weeks by Netanyahu's promise to expand Israel's military offensive in the crowded southern city of Rafah, despite Biden's adamant opposition.

Biden is in the final months of a tough re-election campaign against Donald Trump. He faces demands from many Democrats for him to reduce the flow of offensive weapons to Israel and denunciations from Republicans who accuse him of procrastinating in his support for Israel when necessary.

The Democratic administration took one of the first steps to condition military aid to Israel in recent days when it suspended the shipment of 3,500 bombs over fears of the threat of an Israeli offensive on Rafah, a city southern region populated by more than a million Palestinians, a senior administration said. an official said.

The presidential directive, adopted in February, required the Departments of Defense and State to conduct an evaluation of any credible report or allegation that such defense articles and, if applicable, the defense services, were used in a manner inconsistent with international law, including international humanitarian law.

The agreement also required them to tell Congress whether they believed Israel had acted arbitrarily to deny, restrict or prevent, directly or indirectly, the delivery of any U.S.-backed humanitarian aid to Gaza for the starving civilians.

Lawmakers and others who advocated for the review said Biden and previous U.S. leaders followed double standards when enforcing U.S. laws governing how foreign militaries use U.S. support, a charge the Biden administration denies. They urged the administration to directly determine legally whether there was credible evidence that specific Israeli airstrikes on schools, crowded neighborhoods, medical workers, humanitarian convoys and other targets, as well as restrictions on aid shipments to Gaza violated the laws of war and human rights.

Their opponents have argued that a U.S. move against Israel would weaken it as it struggles against Hamas and other Iranian-backed groups. Any highly critical findings on Israel are sure to add pressure on Biden to curb the flow of weapons and money to the Israeli military and further inflame tensions with Netanyahu's far-right government on his conduct of the war against Hamas.

Any findings against Israel could also endanger Biden's support in this year's presidential elections from some voters who strongly support Israel.

At the time the White House agreed to the review, it was working to block Democratic lawmakers and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont from beginning to restrict arms shipments to Israel.

Israel launched its offensive after an attack on Israel on October 7, led by Hamas, which killed around 1,200 people. Two-thirds of Palestinians killed since then have been women and children, according to local health authorities. U.S. and U.N. officials say Israeli restrictions on food shipments since October 7 have caused a full-blown famine in northern Gaza.

Human rights groups have long accused Israeli security forces of committing abuses against Palestinians and accuse Israeli leaders of failing to hold those responsible to account. In January, in a case brought by South Africa, the UN's highest court ordered Israel to do everything possible to prevent death, destruction and any acts of genocide in Gaza, but the panel did not did not go so far as to order an end to the military offensive.

Israel says it respects all U.S. and international laws, is investigating allegations of abuses by its security forces and that its campaign in Gaza is proportionate to the existential threat it says Hamas poses.

Biden said in December that indiscriminate bombing was costing Israel international support. After Israeli forces targeted and killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in April, the Biden administration signaled for the first time that it could cut military aid to Israel if it does not change its handling of the war and humanitarian aid.

Presidents Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush, in the 1980s and early 1990s, were the last presidents to openly withhold arms or military funding in an attempt to pressure Israel into changing its actions in the region or toward the Palestinians.

A report to the Biden administration by a self-formed unofficial group including military experts, academics and former State Department officials detailed Israeli strikes against humanitarian convoys, journalists, hospitals, schools, refugee centers and other sites. They argued that the civilian death toll in these strikes, such as the October 31 attack on a building that reportedly killed 106 civilians, was disproportionate to the attack on a military target.

–

Zeke Miller and Mike Balsamo contributed.

