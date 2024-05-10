When and where can we see solar storms in the UK tonight?





Dr Dan Brown, associate professor of astronomy at Nottingham Trent University, said the only significant problem was that the sky did not darken for long at this time of year.

So choose a dark sky location with darker skies to the north and cross your fingers, he told The Telegraph.

When can I see the Northern Lights?

Over the past few days, various solar explosions have sent charged particles directly towards Earth, and the wakes are causing them all to head towards Earth together.

The particles are traveling at a speed of about 900 km/s and are expected to hit Earth between 2 and 3 a.m.

Professor Matthew Owens, professor of space physics at the University of Reading, said it could be as early as 12.40am.

How long will it be displayed?

The magnitude of the geomagnetic storm heading toward Earth is the largest in the past 20 years and its impact is likely to last for several days.

The Northern Lights will likely be visible until dawn tomorrow, but they may also appear tomorrow night (provided there are no thunderstorms and clear skies).

CME travel and arrival are difficult to predict, especially when there are multiple, separate emissions from the Sun.

Dr Ed Bloomer, an astronomer at the Royal Observatory of Greenwich, told the Telegraph the aurora could be visible next week.

In fact, he said, maximum aurora activity may occur next Monday and Thursday.

Possibility of some Northern Lights breaking up

The activity we are currently seeing is all connected to a very large sunspot on our Sun called AR3664. Dr. Brown said this is an area of ​​solar activity with a very strong magnetic field.

It is so large that you can see it with the naked eye using eclipse glasses. The CME has a chance for the Northern Lights to break up this weekend.

The Met Offices Space Weather Operations Center said clear weather overnight could increase visibility for people in the UK, with visibility also likely to be visible in southern England.

Krista Hammond, Met Office space weather manager, said: “If conditions are right, sightings are likely on Friday night. Aurora visibility could last until Saturday night, but as things stand they are likely to be less widespread than Friday night and northern England is likely to continue to have the best viewing possibilities.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) monitors space weather and classified this weekend's space weather as a severe G4 event, the second highest rating.

The storm has a KP index of 8 and geomagnetic storms in this category and disruption of the magnetic field can cause widespread voltage control problems.

Storm levels not seen since 2005

Dr Bloomer said a pair of

According to the NOAA website, the storm, last seen in 2005, could cause disruption of high-frequency radio, hours of satellite navigation degradation, and low aurora as low as 45 degrees Celsius, reaching as far south as the Black Sea, Japan, and France. do. .

Predicting the arrival of CME is very difficult. But what's more difficult, Professor Owens said, is predicting the strength of the aurora's impact and its impact on power networks.

That's because everything depends on the strength and direction of the magnetic field inside the CME, and we basically have no information about this until the CME passes by a spacecraft close to Earth.

Technology in space and on Earth may be affected

Dr Maria Walach, an astrophysicist working as part of the AuroraWatch UK team at the University of Lancaster, told The Telegraph there could be aurora across the UK after a jet of particles arrived from the sun overnight.

Clouds will be visible in the UK, especially in the north, she said.

This CME is expected to be around 900 km/s, as it is accompanied by particularly high solar wind speeds. This is much faster than the average 400 km/s and is likely to result in a geomagnetic storm that could last for a day or two. So there is a chance of seeing the Aurora again on Sunday night.

It appears that this could grow into a larger CME than recent CMEs. Large-scale space weather activities, such as geomagnetic storms, can impact space and Earth technologies.

This can happen in a number of complex ways depending on the technology you are looking at.

There is the potential for space weather to impact railway signaling and other technology, but there is no need to panic as the UK Met Office is continuously assessing risks and contacting infrastructure providers when necessary.

Space Weather is on the UK Government's Risk Register so it is being monitored so action can be taken when necessary.

The Met Office does not expect any disruption to UK infrastructure.

