US Consumer Confidence Falls to 6-Month Low on Inflation, Unemployment Fears





WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence fell sharply in May to its lowest level in six months, with Americans citing stubbornly high inflation and interest rates, as well as fears of rising unemployment.

The University of Michigan's consumer confidence index, released Friday in a preliminary version, fell to 67.4 this month from 77.2 in April. The May figure is still about 14% higher than a year ago. The outlook for consumers has been generally bleak since the pandemic and particularly after the first inflation spike in 2021.

Consumer spending is a crucial driver of growth. Bitter sentiment about the economy is also weighing on President Joe Biden's re-election bid.

Yet consumer confidence surveys have not always been reliable indicators of real spending, economists note.

Perceptions do not always match reality and we believe the fundamental backdrop remains strong enough to sustain consumer spending, Oren Klachkin, economist at Nationwide Financial, said in a research note. Rising incomes provide good compensation and will prevent consumer spending from falling sustainably.

In the first three months of this year, consumer spending remained strong even as growth slowed, likely fueled largely by high-income earners with significant wealth gains in their homes and stock portfolios . The unemployment rate is at a historic low of 3.9%, which has forced many companies to offer higher wages to recruit and retain workers.

Still, major retailers are starting to sense greater caution from customers, particularly those with lower incomes, who are cutting back on spending.

Starbucks lowered its full-year sales and profit expectations in late April, following a terrible quarter marked by slowing store visits around the world. Starbucks reported a sharper and faster decline in U.S. spending than expected.

McDonalds announced last month that it would increase offers and value messages to combat slowing sales. The Chicago fast-food giant said inflation-weary customers are eating out less often in many major markets.

Consumer price increases have remained stuck at a high level this year, after a sharp decline last year, from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022 to 3% a year later. In March, prices increased by 3.5% compared to last year, compared to 3.2% in the previous month. Federal Reserve officials emphasized this month that they would likely keep their benchmark interest rate at a 23-year high for as long as necessary to return inflation to its 2% target.

The Consumer Confidence Survey found that Americans expect inflation to remain higher over the next year, at 3.5%. Before the pandemic, consumers generally expected inflation a year ahead to be below 3%.

The decline in overall consumer confidence occurred across age, income and education level, the survey found.

He also crossed political divides, falling between Democrats, Republicans and independents.

