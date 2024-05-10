Americans feel worse about the U.S. economy due to inflation concerns





U.S. consumers are increasingly concerned about the trajectory of the U.S. economy amid persistent inflation and the prospect of high interest rates for longer than initially expected.

The latest University of Michigan consumer confidence survey released Friday found a 13% decline in overall confidence during the month of May. The index for the month stood at 67.4, its lowest level in six months, and well below economists' expectations of 76.2.

Inflation expectations for the coming year rose to 3.5% in Friday's report, up from 3.2% the previous month. Long-term inflation expectations rose to 3.1%, up from 3% the previous month.

“While consumers have reserved judgment in recent months, they now perceive negative developments across a number of dimensions,” consumer survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement. “They expressed concern that inflation, unemployment and interest rates could all move in an unfavorable direction in the coming year.”

The drop in confidence comes after several months of data showing that inflation's downward path has not been as smooth as many economists had hoped. During the first three months of the year, the core index of personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which does not take into account the cost of food and energy and is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve , grew at an annualized rate of 4.4%. This figure is significantly above the Fed's 2% target, reversing a trend toward a significant slowdown in inflation through the end of 2023.

“In recent months, inflation has not progressed further toward our 2% objective and we remain very attentive to inflationary risks,” Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on May 1.

And although Powell said it was “unlikely” that the Fed's next move would be an interest rate hike, tough inflation data appears to have put the Fed on track to delay rate cuts. rates for longer than the markets had hoped at the start of the year.

At the same time, various economic data releases have been tepid, such as the latest weaker-than-expected jobs report and data showing a contraction in manufacturing activity in April. Weekly jobless claims rose unexpectedly on Thursday, reaching their highest level since August 2023.

Friday's release from the University of Michigan follows a recent reading of consumer confidence from the Conference Board that showed confidence in April hit its lowest level since July 2022.

Powell explained at length that the central bank monitors consumer sentiment about inflation and will play a role in returning inflation to the 2% target.

“For us to begin to reduce policy restrictions, we would want to be sure that inflation will come down sustainably to 2%,” Powell said on May 1. “And of course one of the things we would look at is the We would also look at inflation expectations, we would look at the whole story, but clearly the incoming inflation data would be at very heart of this decision.

Crucial figures on inflation and consumer spending will be released next week with retail sales and the consumer price index for April due on Wednesday.

