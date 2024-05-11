Latest Update: Chocolate Is a Superfood – If You Buy This Bar | uk news





The UK is not just out of recession.

We have escaped a major recession.

The economic growth reported by the Office for National Statistics this morning is not only faster than most economists expected, it is also the fastest growth since the end of the pandemic as Britain emerged from lockdown.

But even more than that, there are three other facts that will make the Prime Minister and the Prime Minister happy (and you can expect them to talk about these numbers at length).

First, it was a recession and not just that the economy was growing again after shrinking for two quarters.

Economic growth of 0.6% is close enough to what economists called “trend growth” before the crisis. In other words, it is a number that indicates that the economy is growing at a somewhat “normal” rate.

And normality is exactly what the government wants us to believe is back.

Second, 0.6% means the UK, along with Canada, is the fastest-growing economy among the G7 (we haven't heard anything from Japan yet, but economists expect the UK economy to contract in the first quarter).

Third, not only the gross domestic product (GDP) has increased. The same goes for gross domestic product (GDP) per capita. This is the number you get by dividing national income by all people in the country. GDP per capita rose 0.4% in the first quarter after seven years of no growth.

And since GDP per capita is a better measure of the “feel good factor,” perhaps this means that people are finally starting to feel better.

But here's where the problem arises.

Because while the latest GDP figures are undoubtedly positive, the previous figures were undoubtedly grim.

GDP per capita is still significantly lower in real terms than it was in 2022 before Liz Truss' disastrous small budget, and lower than it was at the start of 2019.

Which raises another question: As people think about the state of the economy ahead of the election (and obviously these new numbers are likely to increase speculation about the election date), do they give greater weight to economically disappointing years? , or do you place more emphasis on the recession? Does it bounce back after that?

Are they focused on the fact that we are currently growing at a decent level, or are they focused on the fact that their per capita income is actually no higher today than it was five years ago?

As the next election approaches, the questions we will all be thinking about in the coming months are: One thing is for sure: this won't be the last time we hear about these GDP numbers.

