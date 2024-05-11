US announces $400 million in military aid to Ukraine





CNN-

The United States announced a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine on Friday.

The package includes weapons requested by Ukraine, including ammunition of the Patriot missile system, systems and ammunition of the High Mobility Artillery Rocket (HIMAR) system, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, shells of 155mm artillery, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles. ), among other equipment.

As President Biden has made clear, the United States and the international coalition we have built will continue to stand with Ukraine in defense of its freedom, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. communicated.

The announcement marks the second Presidential Administration Authority (PDA) reduction program since President Joe Biden signed a long-delayed national security deal securing $60 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Last month, just moments after Biden signed the legislation, the United States announced a billion-dollar PDA program for Ukraine. Biden said at the time that shipments of equipment to Ukraine would begin in the coming hours. And just two days later, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced a historic, long-term $6 billion investment program to purchase new equipment for Ukraine.

The largest package of $6 billion announced by the United States is under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). USAI is different from the PDA program in that it contracts with the U.S. defense industry to purchase new equipment, while PDAs pull equipment from existing U.S. stockpiles.

Although some PDA equipment may arrive within a few days of the announcement, USAI support takes longer; Austin said at the time that the Pentagon was going to move as quickly as possible to give it the capability as fast as the industry can produce it.

On Friday, the State Department also announced the $30 million sale to Ukraine of the HIMARS, a rocket launcher that Kiev's military has used to great effect against Russian forces. The emergency sale, which includes three HIMARS vehicles, will be paid for by Germany on behalf of Ukraine.

But officials told CNN that Russia is seeking to exploit the gap and step up its attacks on Ukraine as the struggling country waits for aid to arrive. The delay in these deliveries is especially significant because the aid was delayed for several months while Congress debated additional legislation.

On Wednesday evening, Ukrainian authorities said Russia had launched dozens of missiles and drones into Ukraine, targeting energy infrastructure. A Ukrainian military source told CNN on Friday that Russian forces penetrated at least a kilometer into northern Ukraine during an assault on a border town Thursday evening.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Russia had launched a new wave of counter-offensives in the northern Kharkiv region. Ukraine welcomed them there with our troops, brigades and artillery.

But our military and military leadership were aware of this and anticipated that their forces would meet the enemy with fire, he said. There is now a fierce battle in this area. I think we have now stopped the enemy with artillery fire.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Oren Liebermann contributed to this report.

