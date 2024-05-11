Northern Lights Forecast Maps Show Where Millions of Americans Could See Northern Lights This Weekend





Americans as far south as Alabama and northern California could be treated to an aurora display this weekend from a powerful geomagnetic storm heading toward Earth, officials said. If weather conditions permit, people in wider areas of the map might look up and see the Northern Lights.

The storm has prompted government forecasters to warn of potential disruptions to communications systems, the power grid and satellite operations, but it could also produce a fantastic light show in the night sky.

“If you're in an area where it's dark, cloudless, and relatively unpolluted by light, you might be able to see a pretty impressive aurora, and that's really the gift of space weather, that is the aurora,” said Rob Steenburgh, a researcher. a space scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center said Friday morning.

Northern lights map for Friday evening

A map of the center shows the aurora could be visible across much of the northern half of the United States Friday evening. A red line on the map indicates how far south the aurora forecast goes.

A map from the Space Weather Prediction Center shows the aurora forecast for the United States on May 10, 2024. Space Weather Prediction Center

The St. Louis office of the National Weather Service said area residents should leave the city for the best possible chance of viewing the Northern Lights.

“Move away from city lights and into a rural, dark environment and look north,” the office said on social media. “Aside from a few clouds associated with a passing front, most of the weather appears clear.”

The prediction center notes on its website that you don't have to be directly under the aurora to see it. Instead, it can be observed up to 620 miles away.

CBS News

The San Francisco Bay Area Weather Service office was less optimistic when asked if there was a chance of putting on a nighttime show there.

“Probably not, but I will still look up when walking my dog,” the office said.

Northern lights map for Saturday evening

Friday evening isn't the only opportunity to see an aurora borealis show. The storm was expected to last through the weekend and the forecast center released a forecast map for Saturday evening.

A map from the Space Weather Prediction Center shows the aurora forecast for the United States on May 11, 2024. Space Weather Prediction Center

Authorities said residents in the southern United States who can't see the auroras with the naked eye can still take dazzling photos with their phones.

“Cell phones are much better than our eyes at picking up light,” Brent Gordon of the Space Weather Prediction Center told reporters Friday. “Just go out the back door and take a photo with a newer cell phone, and you'd be amazed at what you see in that photo versus what you see with your eyes.”

Stunning photos showed the brilliant display of the Northern Lights over Europe and the UK after dark on Friday.

Light green and slightly reddish auroras shine in the night sky in eastern Brandenburg, Germany, May 10, 2024. The northern lights (aurora borealis) are produced by a cloud of electrically charged particles from a solar storm in the earth's atmosphere. Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images The Northern Lights, also known as the Northern Lights, shine on the horizon above Basingstoke in Hampshire, England, May 10, 2024. Andrew Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images Plus Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writes about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multi-state lottery jackpots to the Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/maps-northern-lights-forecast-us-aurora-borealis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos