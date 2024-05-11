British Home Office revokes Palestinian student visas after protest speech





The British government has canceled the student visa of a Palestinian student who lost relatives in Gaza after he spoke at a protest at the University of Manchester.

Law student Dana Abuqamar, who heads the Friends of Palestine at the University of Manchester, said the British government canceled her visa on national security grounds after claiming she posed a risk to public safety.

The claims they are making are baseless and violate my rights as a resident here in the UK. Abu Qamar said in an interview with Zira English that my legal team had filed a human rights appeal against the decision to cancel my student visa during my last and final year as a law student. She confirmed that her visa had been cancelled.

Last year, Abu Qamar said he lost at least 15 relatives in Gaza after Israeli forces bombed a three-story building in the besieged territory.

Abu Qamar said that the UK Home Office has decided to cancel my student visa following my public statement supporting the rights of Palestinians to exercise under international law to resist repression during this genocide and to break the siege illegally imposed on the Gaza Strip. said.

Freedom of expression is a basic human right, but it doesn't seem to apply to minorities, especially Muslims like me and Palestinians. We must reject double standards in the application of human rights by public authorities and stand against this oppression.

A Home Office spokesman said it did not comment on individual cases.

'False statement'

Last year, Abu Qamar was criticized for saying at a pro-Palestinian rally, “We are full of pride, really full of joy, about what has happened since the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7.”

Abuqamar later told the BBC that his comments had been misrepresented and that the death of innocent civilians should never be tolerated and we do not tolerate this at all.

The Home Office claimed my presence in the UK posed a threat to national security. They said my comments supported extremist views. Please keep in mind that I am a 19-year-old student researching and supporting social justice campaigns through volunteering and human rights advocacy,” Abu Qamar said.

Earlier this year, Middle East Eye reported that the Home Office had refused to issue visas to Palestinian refugees who had previously received support from the prestigious British government and were now receiving full scholarships to pursue a PhD at the London School of Economics (LSE). .

Amena El Ashkar, who was born and raised in Lebanon and describes herself as a stateless Palestinian, has successfully applied to join LSE's four-year PhD program in 2022.

In 2019, Ashkar received a Chevening Scholarship, a program for “emerging leaders” funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. This enabled her to complete her Master's degree in Israel Studies at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in London. ).

However, her visa application was rejected by the Home Office on the grounds that granting the visa to Ashkar would be “prejudicial to the public interest” without further reasons or explanation.

