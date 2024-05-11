US says Israel's use of weapons in Gaza is inconsistent with human rights law, but will not reduce arms flow | Biden administration





The United States asserts that it is reasonable to assess that the weapons it supplied to Israel were used in a manner inconsistent with international human rights law, but that there is no not enough concrete evidence to link certain U.S.-supplied weapons to violations or justify their removal. the supply of weapons.

In a much-anticipated report to Congress, the State Department said assurances from Israel and a handful of other monitored countries that they had used U.S.-supplied weapons in accordance with international humanitarian law (IHL ) were credible and reliable.

In the case of Israel, the report expresses deep reservations about Israeli compliance, but asserts that the United States does not have sufficient evidence on individual cases to recommend suspending American arms deliveries.

Democratic critics of Israel, including Sen. Chris Van Hollen, have accused the administration of dodging the difficult decisions that a formal determination of Israel's noncompliance would entail.

The report is mandated by a National Security Memorandum (NSM-20) signed by Joe Biden in February to assess whether recipients of U.S. weapons comply with human rights law.

The State Department report concludes that: Given Israel's significant reliance on U.S.-manufactured defense articles, it is reasonable to assess that defense articles covered by NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in cases inconsistent with their IHL obligations or with IHL. best practices established to mitigate harm to civilians.

A senior administration official said that while the assessment reflects a general view of Israel's conduct in its war in Gaza, the State Department has not yet conclusively established that a U.S. weapon has was used in a specific incident, in which the intent or level of negligence constituted a war crime.

Multiple reviews of incidents have been underway at the State Department for months, but while there have been any findings, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has yet to make them public.

The NSM-20 report says: Although we have gained some insight into Israeli procedures and rules, we do not have complete information to verify whether U.S. defense items covered by NSM-20 were specifically used in actions which were alleged violations of IHL or international human rights law during the period covered by the report.

Similarly, the United States has noted gaps in Israel's provision of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

During the period since October 7, and particularly during the first months, Israel has not fully cooperated with the efforts of the United States government and the international efforts supported by the United States government to maximize the flow and the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gaza, he said.

However, the report also claims that Israel has significantly increased humanitarian access. The senior administration official argued that the period in question extended until the end of April and therefore did not cover the subsequent closure of entry points into Gaza following the Israeli offensive on Rafah, in a time when parts of the coastal strip are facing famine.

The report comes two days after Biden expressed his own doubts about Israel's use of US-supplied weapons, and suggested these were behind his decision last week to delay the delivery of a shipment of particularly powerful American bombs.

Civilians have been killed in Gaza because of these bombs and other ways they attack population centers, Biden said.

He warned that there would be further restrictions on the supply of weapons, including bombs and artillery shells, if Israel continued its Rafah offensive. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, pledged to continue the attack.

As Biden threatened to withhold individual arms shipments, a negative assessment by the State Department in a Friday evening report on Israeli assurances of compliance with IHL could have led to the total suspension of the supply of offensive weapons , until the required conditions are met. assurances are obtained.

In assessing Israel's compliance with IHL, the State Department report notes that the military has implemented procedures intended to mitigate harm to civilians, such as the presence of military lawyers in the decision-making process. However, it notes: Recognizing that such investigations and legal proceedings take time, to date, the [US government] is not aware of any Israeli prosecution for violations of IHL or harm to civilians since October 7.

In response to the report, Van Hollen, who helped persuade Biden to release the NSM-20 memorandum, called it contradictory, emphasizing that he found evidence of violations while accepting Israeli assurances of compliance as credible and reliable.

“You see a big gap in the administration's report when it comes to actually looking at specific instances of weapons use,” the senator said. Although the administration reaches this general conclusion, it fails to do the hard work of assessment and sidesteps the ultimate questions the report was intended to address regarding compliance with international law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/may/10/us-weapons-israel-human-rights-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos