Flavor Flav agrees to become the fashion man for the US women's water polo team

Maggie Steffens asked for more support for the U.S. women's water polo team, and the captain received a particularly surprising response.

Of a rap icon wearing a clock.

Moved by Steffens' Instagram post, Flavor Flav stepped forward to help Team USA as they aim for an unprecedented fourth consecutive gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer. He's finalizing a deal that will make him a sponsor of USA Water Polo and the official hype man for a program seeking more attention.

Flav, 65, a founding member and hype man of Public Enemy, has jumped headfirst into his new role, highlighting some of the team's best players on social media. He also plans to see the women's team play in Paris.

“When I go out and watch this water polo team… 'USA! USA!' Yo, I'm going to be the biggest hype man they've ever had in their life,” he told the AP on Friday. “I'm going to be bigger than any cheerleader they've had in their life. I'm going to cheer for this team and I'm going to cheer for this team to win a gold medal.”

Winning has been the usual result for the U.S. women's team since the 2012 Olympics. But it hasn't attracted the same attention or support as the equally dominant U.S. programs, largely because water polo remains a niche sport in most countries around the world.

That, along with a bit of nostalgia, prompted Steffens, 30, the final member of the 2012 team, to post on Instagram. While expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to play and her love for her sport, she also encouraged everyone reading the post to check out her team and highlighted the ongoing financial struggles of most Olympic athletes.

“We got a lot of comments you know like, 'Oh, that's so cool what you did. Too bad you're not a football or basketball player, because your team would get a lot more publicity or much more support.' ” Steffens said Friday from Paris, where the team is on a training trip ahead of the Olympics.

“And instead we're still where we were 12 years ago, which for me is not my goal. I've always wanted to propel the sport forward.”

Enter Flav, who was inducted with the band Public Enemy into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Flav's manager brought the post to his attention and he decided he wanted to help.

“One thing about me, I know what it feels like to want to see a dream come true,” said Flav, known for wearing a large clock on a chain around his neck. “I know what it's like to want to achieve a goal, and I'm the type of person that, if I see you trying, I'll do whatever I can to help you.”

Steffens said it was “very surreal” when Flav — whose legal name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr. — reached out to him. When asked what she knew about Flav and Public Enemy before the connection, Steffens immediately imitated the frequent “Flavor Flav!” statement.

Steffens is one of the oldest players on the U.S. team, but she said Ryann Neushul, 24, has Public Enemy in her top five on the music streaming service Spotify. A few of the team's coaches and Steffens' family were also excited about the partnership.

“My whole family was like, 'Is this real? Flav is in the water polo world now?'” Steffens said. “I was like, 'I don't know what's going on, but I want to wear a clock right now and that's how I feel.'”

Steffens and Team USA also have another high-profile supporter in Taylor Swift. They had planned to attend the musician Eras Tour's concert on Friday evening at La Défense Arena, the venue for the women's water polo final on August 10.

Women's national team manager Ally Beck visited Swift's camp and surprised the team with the tickets. Flav said he also contacted Swift's team, but the tickets had already been approved.

Flav, who is working on another tour with Public Enemy that could begin later this year, then held up a T-shirt with his photo that read “KING SWIFTIE.”

“I'm proud to support Taylor. (…) Flavor Flav is a Swiftie, the king of all Swifties,” he said.

It's another connection Flav has with his new favorite team.

