US destroyer innocently passes Chinese-controlled island chain in South China Sea





The USS Halsey passes through the Paracel Islands chain in the South China Sea May 10, 2024. US Navy photo

A US guided-missile destroyer passed through the Paracel Island chain in the South China Sea on Friday as part of a freedom of navigation operation, the US 7th Fleet announced Friday. The USS Halsey (DDG-97) tested Beijing's restrictions on shipping beyond Chinese-controlled islands, which run counter to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

This freedom of navigation operation defended the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognized under international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by the People's Republic of China (PRC), Taiwan and Vietnam, as well as by challenging the PRC's claims. to straight baselines surrounding the Paracel Islands, reads the press release from the US 7th Fleet.

Innocent passage is the right of a warship to transit within 12 nautical miles of the coast of another country without prior notification, provided that doing so does not prejudice peace, good order or security of the coastal State, according to article 19 of UNLOSC.

This means that a warship cannot launch or recover an aircraft, fire weapons, use certain radars, or take any other action that would interrupt the ship's direct passage.

Screenshot of a Weibo post showing a Chinese warship monitoring Halsey's transit through the Paracel Island chain. Image via Weibo

The unilateral imposition of any authorization or prior notification requirement for innocent passage is unlawful, the 7th Fleet statement read. By engaging in innocent passage without giving prior notice or seeking permission from any of the claimants, the United States challenged these unlawful restrictions. imposed by the PRC, Taiwan and Vietnam. The United States has demonstrated that innocent passage is not subject to such restrictions.

The operation also tested China's claim to a strait baseline above the Paracels, which China calls the Xisha Islands. Beijing says warships sailing through the island chain must be informed in advance to enter.

International law does not allow a mainland state, such as the PRC, to establish baselines around entire, dispersed island groups. With these baselines, the PRC has attempted to claim more of its internal waters, territorial sea, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf than it is entitled to under international law, the statement said.

In a statement on Chinese social media site Weibo, the People's Liberation Army claimed that Chinese warships had expelled Halsey from the island chain.

The United States has seriously violated China's sovereignty and security, which is another compelling proof of its maritime hegemony and militarization of the South China Sea, and fully demonstrates that the United States is a real risker security in the South China Sea and the region. the biggest saboteur of peace and stability in the South China Sea, read a translated statement from the PLA Southern Command Theater.

The operation comes a day after Halsey crossed the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday and as the United States and the Philippines conclude the Balikatan 2024 series of exercises.

