Dazzling Northern Lights across the UK, Europe and the hemisphere | astronomy





The Northern Lights have lit up the night sky in a rare sighting across the UK, Europe and the Northern Hemisphere.

The Northern Lights were spotted in Whitley Bay on the northeast coast. Essex; Cambridgeshire; and Wokingham, Berkshire. They have also been seen in Suffolk, Kent, Hampshire and Liverpool.

Kathleen Cunnea, from Great Horkesley, Essex, said: It was truly an amazing sight.

Sightings have been reported where Met ireann, the Irish Meteorological Service, has published images of the lights over Dublin and over Shannon Airport in County Clare.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said there was a good chance of seeing the Northern Lights on Friday night, particularly in parts of Scotland, Ireland, northern England and Wales, although the short length of the night would limit visibility.

With the right equipment, you may be able to see further south.

Aurora Borealis above Antony Gormley's installation Another Place in Crosby Beach, Liverpool. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA

This situation could continue on Saturday night, but the details of exactly where that will be are still to be worked out.

Dixon said the combination of clear skies and enhanced activity of the sun reaching Earth will increase the chances of seeing the display.

It feels like having a religious experience or being abducted by aliens. Science teacher David Boyce tweeted from the UK. Another user shared the photo and said Edinburgh, Scotland felt like another planet tonight.

Okay, I was speechless and so happy! We spent a long time watching the Northern Lights in the garden. Even on a warm summer night. How much time do you have to live?

I only said it was like Skyrim once pic.twitter.com/nUgyYX2TU5

— emmalition (@emmalition) May 10, 2024

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gas in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

In the Northern Hemisphere, most of this activity occurs within a band known as the auroral oval, between 60 and 75 degrees latitude. When activity is strong, it expands to cover a larger area, so displays can sometimes be seen further south.

Sparkles north of Ostrava, Czech Republic. Photo: Anadolu/Getty Images

In the United States, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (Noaa) issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning on Friday. This alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit to take precautions. Noaa said the storm could produce northern lights as far south as Alabama and northern California.

Most people here on Earth don't need to do anything, said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist at the Noaas Space Weather Center. It's truly Aurora's gift from space weather.

The extremely rare event is being caused by a large sunspot cluster that has produced several moderate to strong solar flares since Wednesday morning, Noaa said. This meant the light could be seen farther south than usual.

Steenburgh and his colleagues said the best aurora sightings may come from cell phone cameras, which capture the light better than the naked eye.

Even after a storm passes, signals between GPS satellites and ground receivers can become scrambled or lost, according to Noaa. But with so many navigation satellites, the outage shouldn't last long, Steenburgh said.

Northern Lights near Sieversdorf, Germany. Photo: Patrick Pleul/AP

The increase is all part of solar activity as the Sun approaches the peak of its 11-year cycle.

According to an update from Noaa, the storm is expected to peak late Friday or early Saturday morning when at least seven coronal mass ejections converge and hurtle toward Earth. However, the Korea Meteorological Administration said that it is highly likely that the geomagnetic storm will continue until this weekend.

Experts suggest finding a location with minimal light pollution and facing north for the best view of the Northern Lights. But many of the eager viewers who shared their sightings on social media didn't have to bother at all.

everyone's photos[y]The #Aurora experience is one of the best and most wholesome I've seen on Twitter in a long time, with one user calling the experience magical. Everyone comes together to enjoy nature.

NASA said the storm did not pose a serious threat to the seven astronauts aboard the International Space Station. According to Steenburgh, the biggest concern was the increase in radiation levels, which would allow crews to move to better protected parts of the station if necessary.

Wind turbines backlit by the Northern Lights near Sieversdorf, Germany. Photo: Patrick Pleul/AP

Increased radiation could also threaten some of NASA's scientific satellites. The highly sensitive instrument will be turned off if necessary to avoid damage, said Antti Pulkkinen, head of the space agency's solar physics science division. Several sun-focused spacecraft were monitoring all activity.

“These are the kinds of things we want to observe,” Pulkkinen said.

Additional reporting by Kari Paul. With PA Media and The Associated Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/science/article/2024/may/11/northern-lights-dazzle-over-uk-and-europe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos