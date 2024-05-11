The United States announces a new $400 million weapons package for Ukraine to try to curb Russian advances.





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States announced $400 million in new military aid to Ukraine on Friday, as kyiv struggles to curb the advance of Russian troops in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

This is the third tranche of aid to Ukraine since Congress passed additional funding in late April after months of stalemate. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that his country faces a very difficult situation in the East, but said a new shipment of American weapons is coming and we will be able to stop it.

The package includes High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and associated rockets, as well as munitions for the advanced Patriot and National surface-to-air missile systems, artillery, anti-aircraft and anti-tank munitions, as well as as a range of armored vehicles. , such as Bradley and Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles.

It will also provide a number of coastal and river patrol boats, trailers, demolition munitions, high-speed anti-radiation missiles, protective equipment, spare parts and other weapons and equipment. The weapons are sent through the Presidential Withdrawal Authority, which removes systems and munitions from existing U.S. stockpiles so they can be sent quickly to the war front.

Also Friday, the State Department approved a proposed emergency sale of HIMARS to Ukraine for an estimated $30 million. The state said Ukraine had requested to purchase three rocket systems, which would be financed by the German government.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has determined that there is an emergency that warrants the immediate sale to Ukraine. The systems will come from the Army inventory.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the latest military aid package was intended, in part, to help Ukraine fend off growing Russian efforts to capture Kharkiv, the second largest city in Ukraine.

Kirby noted that Russia had already launched initial incursions into areas around the towns of Vovchansk and Lyptsi, near Kharkiv.

It is possible that Russia will make further progress in the coming weeks, but we do not expect any major breakthroughs, Kirby said. And over time, the influx of U.S. aid will enable Ukraine to withstand these attacks through 2024.

The United States has now provided approximately $50.6 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Almost immediately after President Joe Biden signed the $95 billion foreign aid package, the Pentagon announced it would send $1 billion in weapons through this withdrawal authorization. And days later, the Biden administration announced a $6 billion program funded by the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which funds longer-term contracts with the defense industry and means the weapons could take several months, or even years, to arrive.

Russia sought to exploit Ukraine's shortage of munitions and manpower as the flow of Western supplies since the start of the war petered out while Congress struggled to pass the bill. Moscow has amassed large troop concentrations in both the east and north and gained an advantage on the battlefield, Zelensky said.

Officials did not say whether the latest package included more of the long-range ballistic missiles known as the Army's Tactical Missile System that Ukraine has repeatedly requested. The United States secretly sent a number of missiles to Ukraine for the first time this spring and the White House said it would send more. In one case, Ukraine used them to bomb a Russian military airfield in Crimea.

The new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the strike distance, up to 300 kilometers (190 miles), compared to the medium-range version of the weapon it received from the United States in October .

___ Associated Press writer Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

