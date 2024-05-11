US report finds it 'reasonable to assess' that Israel violated humanitarian lawExBulletin





Smoke rises over the southern Gaza Strip after an Israeli airstrike on May 7. Amir Levy/Getty Images

toggle captionAmir Levy/Getty Images

Amir Lévy/Getty Images

A US State Department report said Friday it was “reasonable to assess” that Israel violated international humanitarian law during its military operations in Gaza. But the report fails to draw any definitive or sweeping conclusions about Israeli conduct in the war against Hamas.

The Biden administration voluntarily undertook this review of the situation of Israel and six other countries receiving American weapons. Although the administration faces criticism at home and abroad, this report does not require it to take specific action.

The report reflects an administration increasingly critical of Israel and frustrated with how it is handling the war, although President Biden insists he still supports Israel and its goal of defeating Hamas in Gaza.

The report examines two key questions: whether Israel violated international law by using American weapons, and whether Israel restricts humanitarian aid.

On the first question, the report said: “It is reasonable to assess that [U.S.] defense articles… have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in cases inconsistent with their [International Humanitarian Law] obligations or with established best practices to mitigate harm to civilians.

The State Department's findings cite numerous examples where large numbers of Palestinian civilians were killed in Israeli airstrikes. Reports indicate that these cases raise serious concerns, but the United States does not have enough evidence to draw definitive conclusions.

More than 34,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, adding that about two-thirds were women and children. Israel, meanwhile, said it had killed more than 13,000 Hamas fighters in Gaza.

Regarding the issue of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the report states that Israel initially did not cooperate with the United States and international aid groups in authorizing humanitarian aid and thus “contributed significantly” to the shortage aid to the Palestinian people.

But this has changed over time, the report adds.

“We do not currently consider that the Israeli government would prohibit or restrict in any way the transportation or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance,” he added.

However, humanitarian groups say incoming aid virtually stopped this week after Israeli troops took control of the Rafah border crossing along Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

The Biden administration announced this week that the United States was holding back a weapons shipment to Israel consisting of more than 3,000 large bombs. And in an interview this week, Biden suggested he might also suspend the delivery of additional weapons.

The United States has sent large quantities of weapons to Israel for decades and stepped up deliveries after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that sparked the war.

Withholding a single arms shipment is unlikely to have any impact on Israeli operations in Gaza, although it speaks to the administration's sense that Israel should take a different approach.

Red lines and Rafah

Biden and other senior US officials say they support Israel's goal of defeating Hamas in Rafah, its last stronghold, where it is believed to have several thousand fighters.

But the United States does not want to see a large-scale attack on the city, like elsewhere in Gaza, which has caused many civilian casualties.

The United States says it has demanded, but has not seen, a credible Israeli plan to get civilians out of harm's way in Rafah. The city had a population of around 200,000 before the war began, but today it has more than a million, many of whom live in tent camps.

The Biden administration issued a national security memorandum in February that demanded a report on Israel and six other countries receiving weapons from the United States, after congressional Democrats pushed Biden to determine whether Israel was violating domestic law and international in its war against Hamas.

The February report and memorandum lack the legal authority that would force the United States to stop arms transfers even if a country violates international law or is more likely than not to do so.

Biden and Congress have the opportunity to take further action. But Sarah Harrison, a senior analyst specializing in U.S. foreign policy at the International Crisis Group, said she didn't expect that to happen.

The report, she said, “could make it more difficult for him to defend the unconditional assistance approach,” Harrison said. But she stressed that the report did not demand a change in its policy. “It's up to the president to decide. It remains discretionary.”

Meanwhile, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly asserted that he will not bow to pressure from anywhere, including the White House.

The report presents further questions about how Biden will handle his strained relationship with Netanyahu. But Harrison said little has changed in Biden's policies, particularly on Rafah.

“He threatens to change it, but he doesn’t actually change it,” she said. “Operations are underway in Rafah, so we don’t even know what its red line is.”

