Percentage of U.S. mortgages considered 'seriously underwater' increases

A new report finds that the percentage of U.S. mortgages considered “seriously underwater” increased in the first quarter of 2024, while the proportion of “equity-rich” mortgages declined for the third consecutive quarter.

The report from real estate data firm ATTOM found that the share of mortgaged homes that were seriously underwater increased slightly in the first quarter of 2024, from 2.6% to 2.7% of all residential mortgages. It defines “seriously underwater” as mortgages with a loan-to-value ratio of 125% or more, meaning homeowners owe at least 25% more than the property's estimated market value.

The upward trend in seriously underpriced mortgages prevailed in 37 states during the first quarter, with the largest increases from the fourth quarter of 2023 occurring in Kentucky, by two percentage points to 8.3%. ; West Virginia, up one point to 5.4%; Oklahoma, up 5.5% to 6.1%; Arkansas, up half a point to 5.7%; and Delaware, up from 2.3% to 2.7%.

There was also a notable decrease in the percentage of seriously underpriced mortgages in several states between the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024, including Missouri, from 5.6% to 4.5%; Mississippi, down 8% to 7.1%; Arizona, down from 1.9% to 1.6%; and Hawaii, down from 1.7% to 1.6%.

The share of “seriously underwater” mortgages increased in the first quarter in 37 states. (Frederic J. Brown / AFP / File / Getty Images)

The states with the largest shares of seriously undervalued mortgages were Louisiana (11.3%) and Wyoming (8.8%), followed by Kentucky, Mississippi and Oklahoma. The states with the lowest shares of seriously underpriced mortgages were Vermont (0.8%); Rhode Island and New Hampshire (1.1% each); California (1.2%); and Massachusetts (1.3%).

Among 107 metro areas with populations greater than 500,000, the metros with the largest shares of seriously underwater mortgages were Baton Rouge (13.4%) and New Orleans (7.3%) in Louisiana, followed by by Jackson, Mississippi (6.5%). Little Rock, Arkansas (6%) and Syracuse, New York (5.6%).

Mortgages are considered “seriously underwater” by the ATTOM report if they have a loan-to-value ratio above 125%. (David Ryder/Bloomberg/File/Getty Images)

The percentage of residential mortgages considered “equity rich” – meaning homeowners had a loan-to-value ratio of 50% or less, so the homeowner had at least 50% equity – in the first quarter of 2024 has slipped to 45.8%, down from 46.1% in the previous quarter and 47.2% from the first quarter of 2023. This means the national proportion of equity-rich mortgages has reached its lowest level In two years.

Stock-heavy levels declined in 26 states on a quarter-over-quarter basis and in 25 states compared to the same quarter last year. The largest quarterly declines occurred primarily in Kentucky, 28.7% from 35.4%; South Carolina, 40% to 42.4%; Georgia, 43.7% to 46%; and Delaware, 37.2% to 39.4%.

The share of equity-rich mortgages declined in 26 states on a quarterly basis and in 25 states on an annual basis. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/File/Getty Images)

The states where the level of equity-rich mortgages increased the most on a quarterly basis were South Dakota, up from 49.8% to 51.5%; Hawaii, up a point and a half to 56.5%; Montana, 57.3% to 58.7%; North Dakota, 30.4% to 31.5%; and Mississippi, up one point to 38.3 percent.

“Homeowners' balance sheets continue to benefit enormously from boom times in the form of high equity that can be used to finance all kinds of things, from renovating their home to starting a business,” said the CEO of ATTOM, Rob Barber, in a press release. “Yet the windfall profits are starting to erode bit by bit as there are growing signs that the market is no longer as overheated.”

“It is too early to make general statements about the direction of the market, particularly after the typically slower fall and winter months. But amid recent trends, this year's spring shopping season will be of heightened importance in telling us whether there's a new long-term. a long-term market model is developing,” Barber added.

