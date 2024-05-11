US report reveals possible Israeli violations of international law in Gaza | Israel's War on Gaza News





A report from President Joe Biden's administration found that Israeli forces likely used U.S.-supplied weapons in a manner inconsistent with international law, but it did not identify violations that would end ongoing military aid.

In the report, released late Friday, the US State Department says Israel failed to provide adequate information to verify whether US weapons were used in possible violations of international law during its war in Gaza .

The Biden White House in February issued a national security memorandum, NSM-20, requiring Israel and other countries receiving military aid to provide written assurances that all weapons supplied by the United States were used a manner consistent with international law.

The United States would then make a decision regarding future military aid based on these written assurances. Friday's report is a byproduct of that memorandum.

It is reasonable to assess that defense articles covered by NSM-20 have been used by Israeli security forces since October 7 in cases inconsistent with their IHL. [international humanitarian law] obligations or with established best practices to mitigate harm to civilians, the report said.

The report added, however, that the Biden administration believes that Israel is taking appropriate steps to address these concerns.

Political reaction

The United States has been a consistent ally of Israel throughout its seven-month military campaign in Gaza, which began on October 7.

This war, however, has sparked international outcry as humanitarian concerns grow.

Nearly 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, many of them women and children, and the head of the United Nations World Food Program has declared widespread famine in the northern part of the narrow enclave.

Yet the Israeli siege of Gaza continues, with access to food, water and electricity very limited. UN experts have repeatedly warned of a risk of genocide in the territory.

As a result, the Biden administration has faced pressure, particularly from the progressive flank of the Democratic Party, to address humanitarian concerns by imposing conditions on military aid to Israel.

After the report was released Friday, progressive lawmakers expressed disappointment with its findings.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, for example, said he was failing to do the hard work of evaluation and dodging the ultimate questions the report was supposed to answer.

Meanwhile, Republicans blasted the report, calling it undermining Israel in its campaign against the Palestinian group Hamas.

Sen. Jim Risch, for example, called the document politically damaging and said it would harm U.S. allies beyond Israel in the long term.

NSM-20 is aimed directly at Israel in the short term, but the additional, highly politicized reporting requirements will ultimately be aimed at other U.S. allies and partners around the world, further hampering the delivery of security assistance and will undermine our ability to deter China. and Russia, he wrote in a statement.

Barriers to reporting

Friday's report acknowledges the limitations of the US State Department's findings, emphasizing that the information provided by Israel was not complete.

Although we have gained insight into Israeli procedures and rules, we do not have complete information on how these processes are implemented, the report said.

He also argues that war itself creates obstacles to understanding what is happening on the ground.

It is difficult to assess or reach conclusive conclusions about individual incidents in Gaza, the report said, citing the lack of U.S. government personnel on the ground.

It also echoes Israeli accusations that Hamas may manipulate civilian casualties for its own benefit.

Gaza, the report said, represents as difficult a battle space as any army has faced in modern warfare.

Follow the help flow

The report also sought to assess whether Israel was hindering the flow of aid to Gaza, another possible violation of international humanitarian law, as well as U.S. law.

The study found numerous instances during the period of Israeli actions that delayed or negatively affected the delivery of aid to Gaza.

Nonetheless, the report concluded that it could not assess whether the Israeli government prohibited or otherwise restricted the transportation or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance within the meaning of section 620I of the Foreign Assistance Act.

However, humanitarian groups have reported for months that Israel systematically blocks the entry of much aid into the Gaza Strip.

Overall, the report said U.S. intelligence agencies have no direct indication that Israel is intentionally targeting civilians, but they believe Israel could do more to prevent harm to civilians.

Additionally, the State Department committed to continuing to monitor the situation in Gaza, particularly as it relates to the delivery of aid.

This is an ongoing assessment and we will continue to monitor and respond to any difficulties related to the delivery of aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

