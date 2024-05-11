The Northern Lights brighten skies across the UK and around the world – see the best pictures here | uk news





The skies over the UK have turned pink and green as the Northern Lights present an incredible sight to sky watchers.

The impressive Aurora Borealis, usually only visible in the northern part of the British Isles, was visible throughout the UK, including Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and, unusually, southern England.

The exhibition comes after the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its first severe solar storm warning since 2005 yesterday as a massive geomagnetic storm barreled towards Earth.

NOAA said a G5 geomagnetic storm, considered extreme and the strongest geomagnetic storm on record, struck Earth on Thursday, bringing with it the risk of impacting communications, GPS and power grids.

Auroral displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in Earth's atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

Amazing displays have also been seen in the northern United States, Canada, Ireland and Northern Europe.

Here are some of the best photos taken overnight across the UK.

Image: St Mary's Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Image: Hazlemere, Buckinghamshire Image: Northwood, North West London Image: Salisbury. Photo: Elena Toms Image: Great Malvern. Photo: Column Welfare Image: Scotland. Photo: Sarah Mills Image: Bournemouth. Photo: Jamie Trowbridge Image: West London. Photo: Julia Toms Image: Kirtlington Quarry, Oxfordshire. Photo: Ollie Cavey Image: Watford. Photo: Tom Carroll Image: Near Hardy's Monument, Dorchester, Dorset. Photo: Sam Williams Image: Somerton, North Oxfordshire Image: High Wycombe Image: High Wycombe Image: Watford Image: Windsor

And here are some photos of the exhibition from around the world last night.

Image: Near Croshell, Minnesota, USA. Photo: AP Image: Above the village of Daillens, Switzerland. Photo: AP Image: Schierke, northern Germany. Photo: AP Image: Above a farmhouse in Brunswick, Maine, USA. Photo: AP Image: On a lake near Szczytno, Poland. Photo: Reuters

