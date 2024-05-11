US set to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports





The Biden administration plans to increase tariffs on Chinese imports of electric vehicles from 25% to 100%, as it steps up efforts ahead of the US election to protect American industry.

The administration is expected to announce that move and other tariffs on clean energy imports on Tuesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sharp tax increase comes amid growing fears that China could flood the U.S. market with cheap electric vehicles, threatening the U.S. auto industry. President Joe Biden has taken several steps in recent months to convince union workers in swing states that he would protect jobs.

The Biden administration has for three years been reviewing tariffs imposed by then-President Donald Trump on imports from China as part of the trade war he launched in 2018. The new tariffs on electric vehicles will be announced alongside the conclusion of the review, led by the United States. Sales representative.

During a visit last month to Pennsylvania, a swing state in the November election, Biden said he wanted the agency to triple tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum. The USTR also recently opened an investigation into unfair practices in China's shipbuilding industry following a petition from the United Steelworkers union.

But the decision to raise tariffs on electric vehicles comes as the administration is particularly concerned that China is moving far ahead in the green industrial sector, particularly in the production of solar panels.

The Biden administration is trying to get ahead of the curve and ensure that the U.S. auto industry does not suffer the same fate as the U.S. solar industry, which has been virtually decimated by unfair Chinese imports, Wendy Cutler said. former head of commerce and vice-president. -president of the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Cutler said Chinese automakers were willing to swallow the cost of existing tariffs in an effort to cripple their U.S. competitors, but the higher tariffs would make the task even more difficult.

However, quadrupling that tariff rate would more effectively protect U.S. automakers from unfairly traded Chinese vehicles before they can gain a foothold in the U.S. market, Cutler said.

The Biden administration has invested billions of dollars in subsidies for electric vehicle and battery production in the United States, aiming to boost investment in the domestic clean technology sector as part of a strategy to reindustrialize the rust belt, reduce carbon emissions and break dependence on Chinese supplies. Chains.

In February, Biden also ordered an investigation into whether Chinese connected vehicles, a growing category of internet-connected vehicles that includes electric vehicles, posed a risk to U.S. national security.

The tariffs are the latest action by the administration that shows how Biden continues to impose costs on China even as Beijing and Washington continue their efforts to stabilize their relations following the summit between the US president and the president Chinese leader Xi Jinping last year.

News of the tariff increase comes after the United States and China, the world's two biggest emitters, said this week they would step up cooperation on climate-related issues, including deployment green energy.

The decision to increase fares was first reported by Bloomberg.

