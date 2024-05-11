2024 British Open Pool Championship | As Kais' title defense continues, WNT No. 1 Ruiz has been eliminated.





World champion Francisco Sanchez Ruiz suffered an unexpected exit from the BetVictor 2024 UK Open Pool Championship at Telford International Centre, while defending champion Eklent Kai advances to the final 16 live tomorrow on broadcasters around the world including DAZN, Viaplay and Sky Sports in the UK. I did.

Bracket/Score

buy a ticket

Despite advancing to the round of 32, Ruiz lost 10-6 to former World Cup champion Petri Makkonen. The chaos continued as home favorite Jayson Shaw and Vietnam star Duong Quoc Hoang both failed to advance to the last 64, losing 10-7 each.

Kai's title defense remained strong and he produced a decisive comeback against Mario He, overturning a 1-5 deficit and ultimately securing a 10-7 victory. The defending champion advanced to the round of 32, where he defeated Singapore's Toh Lian Han 10-5. However, his younger brother Kledio Kai struggled to advance to the round of 64, losing 10-7 to Makkonen.

Albin Ouschan, the only Austrian player to reach the quarter-finals, secured a hard-fought victory over snooker champion Gary Wilson in a hard-fought 10-9 battle. Ouschan overcame a three-rack deficit to earn his spot for tomorrow's matchup.

The Ko brothers easily advanced to the quarterfinals with back-to-back wins in their matches alongside last year's Mosconi Cup Team USA contenders Fedor Gorst, Shane Van Boening and this year's captain, Skyler Woodward.

To end the day, Joshua The Killer Filler commanded a 10-0 masterclass to claim revenge on old foe Anton Raga, a stark contrast to Ragas' win over Filler at the 2023 European Open.

JS Junior Open Bracket

The JS Junior Open returns with major action at the Telford International Centre. The under-17 juniors came to Telford looking to make a name for themselves as rising superstars. With host Shaw watching and welcoming, the action moved quickly as they competed for the $10,000 prize. All players received a complimentary jersey from Onboard Sportswear partners and a welcome pack containing tips and chalk from KAMUI. The JS Junior Open final will be streamed live on the Matchroom Pool YouTube channel courtesy of the partners mentioned above, as well as Cuetec, Diamond Billiards, Iwan Simonis and Aramith Balls.

match schedule

TV TableJoshua Filler(GER)(4) vs Wiktor Zielinski(POL)(11) Eklent Kaci(ALB)(13) vs Shane Van Boening(USA)(2)

Table 1

Tobias Bongus (GER) (70) vs. Coffin Lee (TPE) (12)

Fedor Ghost (USA) (3) vs Robbie Capito (Hong Kong) (52)

Skyler Woodward (USA) (16) vs Petri Markonnen (FIN)

Table 2

Mieszko Fortunski (POL) (24) vs Ko Ping Chung (TPE) (5)

Mickey Kraus (DEN) (68) vs Pijus Labbutis (LIT) (36) Albin Ouschan (AUS) (7) vs Liu Ri Tend (TPE) (95)

Live rack-by-rack scoring will be available throughout the event at www.wntlivescores.com.

You can watch matches from broadcasters around the world from anywhere in the world, live on Matchroom.Live and on the Matchroom Pool and Multi Sport YouTube channels in your chosen region. UK fans can watch the opening four days on Matchroom.Live and Matchroom YouTube, as well as the final two days on Sky Sports. Fans in the United States and Brazil can watch live 6 days a week on DAZN, while fans in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Poland, the Netherlands and Iceland can watch live on Viaplay.

Find out where you can watch in your country here.

Spectators can watch the action live from the Telford International Center seven days a week. Daily tickets will be available starting on the 22nd, and fans can take advantage of weekend passes for just $50 for the final two days. Secure your tickets here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://matchroompool.com/news/2024-uk-open-pool-championship-wnt-no-1-ruiz-knocked-out-as-kacis-title-defence-continues/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos