With Pause, the United States joins other states to stop arms transfers to Israel





This week, US President Joe Biden announced that his administration had withheld at least one shipment of 3,500 bombs and artillery shells to Israel, saying the United States would not transfer certain weapons to Israel if it carried out a assault on the densely populated town of Rafah. areas.

This partial pause on arms transfers does not go far enough in response to Israel's violations of international law and US rules on arms transfers. Nonetheless, Biden's decision represents a shift from the unconditional support the United States has offered Israel, particularly since Biden acknowledged that civilians had been killed by these bombs and other means. [Israel] attacks population centers.

Biden should resist Congressional opposition to the pause and go further. Immediate cessation of all arms transfers and military support would be consistent with U.S. international and domestic legal obligations.

Since November, Human Rights Watch has called for a suspension of arms transfers to Israel and Palestinian armed groups given the real risk that the weapons will be used to commit serious abuses. Providing weapons that knowingly and significantly contribute to illegal attacks can make those supplying them complicit in war crimes. Other human rights organizations and dozens of United Nations human rights experts have echoed their own calls to end transfers to Israel.

Recently, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) considered Nicaragua's legal challenge seeking, among other things, to bar Germany's military assistance to Israel. The ICJ rejected this request based on Germany's assertion that it did not export any weapons of war intended for Israeli forces. However, the court allowed the case to move forward and left the door open to a different outcome if Germany began supplying more weapons of war, language that two legal scholars said was likely to hang as a sword of Damocles to states providing military support to Israel.

Several Western allies of the United States have already revised their policies on supplying weapons to Israel. In March, Canada announced it would cease arms exports to Israel. Italy and Spain have also decided on new licenses.

The legal actions also led to changes in state policies. In the Netherlands, a lawsuit forced the government to suspend sales of spare parts for F-35 fighter jets. In Germany, civil society groups have taken similar action to try to stop arms sales.

Growing public and legal pressure is making it more difficult for governments like the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Denmark to continue selling weapons to Israel. Biden's change in tone will add to the pressure. Faced with continued atrocities, widespread famine in northern Gaza, and Israel's obstruction of aid to Gaza, these countries must stop sending weapons now.

