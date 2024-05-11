UK stocks are finally shining





Your eyes don't deceive you. UK stocks are doing really well. In March, I described the FTSE 100 breaking its own record as if Mr Bean was ice skating in a Force 10 wind with two bowls of custard in the dark. I support it. But the problem with Mr Bean is that he usually gets there in the end.

Britain's main stock index has risen well above 8,000 for the first time this year and is up more than 9% so far this year. Even if converted to dollars for easier comparison, the UK will be one of the biggest gainers in Europe in 2024, posing a significant challenge to the US.

Hargreaves Lansdown, which targets retail investors in the UK, believes the market is proving to be rejuvenated. There's a ton of mojo to get back.

UK stocks rarely come up in conversations with international fund managers unless the topic is pushed. On the whole, the market now represents too small a proportion of global indices to be of any significance to anyone other than experts, and the major indices have been flat for most of the past five years. UK stocks are famously unloved by many parts of the UK's own pension system, and global allocations have been shrinking for decades.

But there's nothing like a bull market and a string of new records to pique investor interest. Ben Russon, co-head of UK equities at investment manager Martin Currie of the Franklin Templeton empire, said a number of things had gone right to turn the tone around.

One is a bargain hunter driven by lethargic valuations. The FTSE 100 has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14, making the UK one of the cheapest developed markets in the world. This is in sharp contrast to the surprisingly high valuations in the US, where ratios exceed 25.

Another thing is the lack of British exceptionalism, in a good sense. Some of the more difficult economic impacts of COVID-19 have also faded or fallen to par with their peers. And although the Bank of England has put interest rate cuts on hold this week, confidence remains high that its next move will be a cut rather than a hike. Strong oil prices have also benefited the country's large resource stocks.

The steady rise of companies leaving the London market for private equity or mergers has long suggested that public markets are underestimating the value of British products. Broker Peel Hunt estimates that 21 companies worth a total of $24.6 billion have declared closure so far this year.

But this is definitely not a bad thing, says Russon. Especially now that it's come to real power, including BHP's offer to buy Anglo American for $31 billion. He said the bid, counter-bid and counter-bid rumors were all supportive of UK shareholders.

At this point, some shiny new market listings would provide further momentum, which is sadly a rather distant prospect. Having a fresh blood supply would absolutely help, he said. This sends the message that London is a place where you can and should register your business. If you keep making acquisitions and not refilling the hopper, the pie will shrink.

Despite the prospect of a general election later this year, the elephant in the room politics does not seem to be deterring investors. Recent local elections and opinion polls suggest that Labor is on track to oust the incumbent Conservatives, but investors are noticeably complacent about such an outcome. If anything, investors say it's harder to imagine what a sitting president will do in his next term (and they all remember Liz Truss).

Politics don't generally matter much to UK stocks anyway. Sharon Bell, an analyst at Goldman Sachs, crunched the numbers and found that, on average, the FTSE 350 tended to fall before and after Labor wins and rise slightly after Tory wins, but the differences were not large and there were significant spreads. of results. The rise following a Tory victory is usually only temporary, she added.

Mindful of the rise in UK large-cap stocks from share buybacks and dividends, Bell raised its FTSE 100 target to 8,800 in 12 months. It is currently above 8,400, but this would be unusual considering the upward momentum is evident. Meanwhile, the more domestically focused FTSE 250 looks unusually cheap, she says.

UBS also upgraded the UK from least preferred country to most preferred country in its global strategy. Dean Turner, an economist at the bank, wrote that there is a lot of talk about the market's bleak outlook, with low valuations often cited as a reason for companies to choose other listings. He believes conditions are creating for the UK to reverse that narrative, and points to a brighter outlook for global manufacturing, which should support stocks, particularly those linked to oil and industrial metals.

Deutsche Bank also reiterated that the FTSE 100 is its preferred index in Europe and that it continues to favor European stocks over US stocks. It's been a long and often frustrating effort to get this far, but England is finally starting to draw in the crowds.

