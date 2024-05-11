Ranking the 10 most popular baby names in the United StatesExBulletin





Olivia and Liam were the most popular names for girls and boys in 2023, just as they have been in each of the last five years.

Despite all the upheaval of the past few years, one thing has remained the same: Liam and Olivia remain the most popular baby names in the United States for the fifth year in a row.

An annual tally from the Social Security Administration released just in time for Mother's Day shows that 20,802 baby boys were named Liam last year, while 15,270 baby girls were named Olivia. Also for the fifth year in a row, Noah and Emma were finalists.

Almost all of the most popular names have remained remarkably consistent from year to year. “Mateo” was the only new entry to appear in the top ten boy or girl names in 2023.

Chozen, Kaeli and Alizel are creating a buzz

Even though some names have gained popularity in the last year, Izael and Chozen for boys, Kaeli and Alitzel for girls, they remain far behind trusted names like Oliver and Charlotte.

More than one in 100 baby boys were named Liam last year, while Olivia was attached to just under one in 100 baby girls.

“Everyone thinks they choose such a special name for their child,” Eric Oliver, a professor at the University of Chicago, told Freakanomics Radio in 2013. “It's not until they get to the field of game and there are half a dozen other Ellas there that they realize, 'Oh, maybe I'm part of a social trend.'”

(Ella was the 13th most popular girl's name in 2013. Last year, it had fallen to 32nd place.)

The influence of pop culture can give some previously obscure names a boost. Social Security researchers note that Chozen, the fastest-growing boy's middle name, is a character in the Netflix series Corbra Kai. Kaeli's rise as a girl's name may have been sparked by TikTok star Kaeli McEwen.

