Northern lights visible across England and Wales as severe solar storm hits | uk news

The impressive Aurora Borealis, usually only visible in the northern part of the British Isles, was visible throughout the UK, including Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and, unusually, southern England.

Image: High Wycombe

It comes after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) yesterday issued its first severe solar storm warning since 2005 as a massive geomagnetic storm hurtles towards Earth.

Concerns have also been raised that the storm could disrupt infrastructure, including power grids and satellites.

One space physicist told Sky News:

A CME is a phenomenon in which large clouds of high-energy plasma are ejected from the Sun into space, and there are currently numerous sunspots targeting Earth.

Image: Hazlemere, Bucks

‘Space is a mess’

Professor Matthew Owens, a space physicist at the University of Reading's Department of Meteorology, told Sky News: “Space is a mess right now. There are six or seven explosions building up between the sun and the Earth right now.” I'm scheduled to arrive at 2 am [11 May].”

Ahead of the event, the Met Office told Sky News: “With clear skies expected for many people on Friday night, the chances of seeing the Northern Lights have increased, particularly in parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and Wales.”

“Given the right conditions, it’s possible we could see them further south.”

How to See the Northern Lights

The good news is that skies will be clear in many places overnight and it won't be too cold.

Your best chance of seeing the Northern Lights is in Scotland and Northern Ireland, but the northern and western islands can sometimes be more cloudy.

Northern England and northern Wales may also be lucky. Especially if you can get to higher ground and away from the light pollution of towns and cities.

It's less likely, but not impossible, to see it further south.

It may sound obvious, but a north-facing coast is a good place to be, as you need to have a view of the northern horizon as well as a clear, dark sky.

And even if you can't see much with your eyes, try using your smartphone or camera. If you have a tripod and can set up long exposures, even better.

Interestingly, solar flares also increase UV levels. Here's something to watch out for in the sun over the next few days.

Professor Owens added: “I'm worried about the impact on the power grid. I don't expect the impact to be significant, but you never know.”

“Geomagnetic storms can potentially disrupt communications, power grids, navigation, radio and satellite operations,” NOAA says.

Image: Somerton, North Oxfordshire

Satellites are also vulnerable because they can be directly affected by radiation from CMEs, while power grids are affected because solar discharges can affect the Earth's magnetic field by bending it.

The solar flares and CMEs that have caused all the “chaos” in space began on May 8 and have accelerated in recent days.

The burst of plasma and magnetic fields is focused on a single sunspot that is actually visible from Earth and can be viewed safely through eclipse glasses.

Because of the natural uncertainties in predictions and the difficulty of measuring an explosion's approaching electromagnetic field too far in advance, it is difficult to predict the exact impact or exactly how far south the aurora will reach.

This provides “little warning” about the severity of the potential impact.

Image: Bournemouth. Photo: Jamie Trowbridge

A spokesperson for the Energy Networks Association, which represents the UK's electricity networks, told Sky News: “The energy industry is planning a wide range of events, including in space.

“We are carefully monitoring space weather forecasts.”

Image: Shenley, Hertfordshire Image: Little Horsted, East Sussex. Photo: Max Coates Image: Great Malvern. Photo: Callum Welfare Image: Windsor Image: Salisbury. Photo: Elena Toms Image: High Wycombe Image: Watford. Photo: Tom Carroll Image: Dorchester, Dorset. Photo: Sam Williams Image: Scotland. Photo: Sarah Mills Image: Watford Image: Northwood, North West London Image: Burnham, South Bucks Image: Southend, Essex Image: Cornwall Image: North Norfolk. Photo: Dave Rees

