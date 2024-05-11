The U.S. men's Olympic team will play the final Olympic preparation match on June 11 in Kansas City, Kansas against Japan





CHICAGO (May 10, 2024) The United States men's Olympic soccer team will face Asian champion Japan on June 11 in Kansas City, Kansas, in what will be its final warm-up match before the United States United are traveling to France for the 2024 Olympics. Kickoff from Childrens Mercy Park is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets will be available for purchase to US Soccer Insiders and Sporting Kansas City season ticket holders on May 10 and available to the general public on May 14 here. Broadcast details to be confirmed.

“We have had a number of productive training camps in preparation for the Olympic Games and we were excited to play in front of American fans in our last match before heading to France,” said head coach Marko Mitrovi. It is important for us to continue building towards the Olympics and we know Japan will be a strong test. Kansas City is known for its passionate soccer fans and will be a great host for our final game in the United States.

The U.S. Men's Olympic Team returns to the Games this summer for the first time since 2008 and plays an important role in U.S. Soccer's mission to develop winning teams. The Olympic men's football tournament is reserved for players under the age of 23, with each team allowed three adult players on its roster. The men's Olympic team offers some of the country's best young talents the opportunity to compete against elite opponents on the world stage for a place on the podium.

In a prestigious opening match of the tournament, the United States will kick off its Olympic return on Wednesday, July 24, two days before the opening ceremony against host France (9:00 p.m. local / 3:00 p.m. ET ) at the Stade de Marseille in Marseille. The United States will then face New Zealand on Saturday, July 27 in Marseille (7 p.m. local / 1 p.m. ET) and finish the group stage against Guinea on Tuesday, July 30 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne (7 p.m. local). / 1 p.m. ET).

Japan qualified for the Olympics by winning the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup earlier this month. This will be the Samurai Blues' 11th appearance at the Games after reaching the semi-finals as host nation of the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The men's Olympic team topped Japan 4-1 on Oct. 17 in Phoenix, its second match after returning to action last fall. Johan Gomez, Paxten Aaronson, Aidan Morris and Duncan McGuire all scored for the United States. Most recently, the United States dominated fourth-place African Guinea 3-0 and rallied to earn a 2-2 draw against France in March. FIFA window.

The United States qualified for its first Olympic men's soccer tournament in 16 years with a dominant performance at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship. In that tournament, the United States dominated host nation Honduras , 3-0, in front of a raucous crowd in San Pedro Sula, to secure their place at the Olympics.

