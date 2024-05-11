UK GDP growth: The country emerged from recession amid a weak recovery ahead of the election.





CNN London —

Britain has emerged from a brief, shallow recession, giving Chancellor Rishi Sunak a much-needed boost ahead of elections expected later this year.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) announced that gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter increased by 0.6% compared to the previous quarter.

This is due to a decrease of 0.3% in the fourth quarter and 0.1% in the third quarter of last year. A recession is generally defined as two consecutive quarters of economic contraction.

Growth at the start of the year was driven by broad-based growth in the dominant services sector, which saw output rise 0.7% during the quarter after a decline at the end of last year, the ONS said.

According to forecasts released on Thursday, the Bank of England expects UK gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 0.5% this year, double the figure forecast in February. In comparison, last year's GDP increased by only 0.1%.

There are other signs that the economic outlook is brightening. Manufacturing and services sector output rose the most in April in nearly a year, according to a survey of purchasing managers conducted by S&P Global. Again, service companies led the expansion.

But compared to other countries, the UK economy is doing less well.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its forecast for UK economic growth this year from 0.6% to 0.5%. This is the second-slowest expected growth rate among the G7 developed countries, following Germany.

Roger Barker, head of policy at the Institute of Directors, a business lobby group, said there were welcome signs of green shoots but any recovery was still in its early stages and likely to be fragile.

Nonetheless, evidence of growth this year will provide some relief to Sunak and the ruling Conservative Party, who suffered heavy defeats in local elections last week and do not bode well for the party's chances in the general election. Sunak suffered further embarrassment this week when one of his lawmakers defected to the opposition Labor Party.

“These growth figures are evidence that the economy is returning to full health for the first time since the pandemic,” UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said in a statement.

But Labor MP Rachel Reeves said despite the rise in GDP, British households were still struggling.

Food prices remain high, families are paying more on monthly mortgages and the situation for working people is worsening, she posted in X. From no growth to low growth, is this really the scale of the Conservative Party's ambitions?

According to opinion polls, Labor is expected to completely defeat the Conservatives in this general election. A survey conducted by YouGov this week found that 48% of respondents said they intended to vote Labor at this election, compared with 18% for the Conservatives.

Mortgage rates could remain high for longer if a recovery in economic growth delays widely expected interest rate cuts this year.

Nomura analysts wrote in a note that higher GDP growth raises the risk of increased demand pressures on inflation. Friday's GDP release raises doubts about the June cut, he added. They expect the Bank of England to start cutting borrowing costs in August.

Annual inflation in Britain slowed sharply to 3.2% last month, compared with more than 10% about a year ago. The central bank is targeting interest rates of 2% and expects to reach that level in the coming months, according to Governor Andrew Bailey.

Inflation has fallen a lot, but we need to see more evidence that inflation will remain low before cutting interest rates, he said on Thursday after the central bank decided to keep official borrowing costs at 5.25%.

Bailey did not rule out a rate cut in June, but told reporters it was not a given and that he would be informed by data releases on inflation and the labor market in the coming weeks.

