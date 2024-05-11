US criticizes Israel for its conduct in Gaza





The Biden administration believes that Israel most likely violated international norms by failing to protect civilians in Gaza, but has not found specific cases that would justify withdrawing military aid, the Department of Defense said Friday. State in Congress.

In the administration's most detailed assessment of Israel's conduct in Gaza, the State Department said in a written report that Israel has the knowledge, experience and tools necessary to implement the best practices aimed at mitigating harm to civilians in its military operations.

But he added that the results on the ground, including the high number of civilian casualties, raise important questions about whether the Israel Defense Forces are using these tools enough.

Despite this, the report, which seemed at odds with itself in places, asserts that the United States has no hard evidence of Israeli violations. He highlighted the difficulty of collecting reliable information from Gaza, Hamas' tactic of operating in civilian areas, and Israel's failure to share comprehensive information to verify whether U.S. weapons were used in specific incidents alleged to have involved human rights violations.

The report, commissioned by President Biden, also distinguishes between the general possibility that Israel violated the law and any findings on specific incidents that would prove it. He considers Israel's assurances in March that it would use American weapons in accordance with international law to be credible and reliable, and thus will enable the continued flow of American military aid.

The findings are unrelated to Mr. Biden's recent decision to delay the delivery to Israel of 3,500 bombs and his review of other arms shipments. The president said the actions were a response to Israel's announced plans to invade the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

The report said its conclusions were hampered in part by difficulties in gathering reliable information about the war zone and by the way Hamas operates in densely populated areas. He also noted that Israel has begun seeking possible accountability for alleged violations of the law, a key element in the U.S. assessment of whether to provide military aid to allies accused of human rights abuses. man.

Israel has opened criminal investigations into its military's conduct in Gaza, the report said, and the Israeli military is examining hundreds of incidents that could involve wartime misconduct.

The report also does not reveal that Israel intentionally obstructed humanitarian aid to Gaza.

While concluding that Israel's action and inaction had slowed the flow of aid to Gaza, which desperately lacks basic necessities like food and medicine, he said we are not currently assessing if the Israeli government prohibits or otherwise restricts the transportation or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance into the territory.

Such a finding would have triggered a U.S. law banning military aid to countries that block such assistance.

Brian Finucane, a former State Department lawyer who now works for the International Crisis Group, said the report goes out of its way to avoid concluding that Israel violated any law, a conclusion that would put new pressure on major call on Mr. Biden to restrict weapons in the country.

Mr. Finucane, a critic of Israeli military operations, said the report was clearer than he had hoped, but nevertheless found it watered down and heavily lawyered.

These findings further angered a vocal minority of Democrats in Congress, increasingly critical of Israel's conduct in Gaza. They argue that Israel has indiscriminately killed civilians with American weapons and intentionally obstructed humanitarian aid provided by the United States.

Either would violate U.S. laws governing arms transfers to foreign militaries, as well as international humanitarian law, based largely on the Geneva Conventions.

The report did not define what its other criteria mean for Israel's actions, nor establish best practices for mitigating harm to civilians, although it cited Defense Ministry guidelines on the subject issued last year, which include certain measures not required by the laws of war.

If this conduct meets international standards, then God help us all, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland, told reporters after the report was released. They don't want to have to take steps to hold the Netanyahu government accountable for what's happening, he added, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Critics of Mr. Biden's continued bulk of military support for Israel hoped he would use the report as justification to further restrict arms deliveries to the country. The United States provides Israel with $3.8 billion in annual military aid, and Congress last month approved an additional $14 billion in emergency funding.

Mr. Biden commissioned the report along with a national security memorandum known as NSM-20. It requires all recipients of U.S. military aid engaged in conflict to provide the United States with written assurances that they will respect international law and will not obstruct the delivery of government-provided or supported humanitarian aid. American.

The report calls on the Secretary of State and the Secretary of Defense to evaluate any credible reports or allegations that U.S. weapons may have been used in violation of international law.

Since the release of the president's memorandum, an independent working group formed in response has released a lengthy report citing dozens of examples of likely violations of Israeli law. The report reveals what it calls Israel's systematic disregard for basic principles of international law, including attacks launched despite predictable and disproportionate harm to civilians in densely populated areas.

In a statement following the State Department report, the task force called the U.S. document at best incomplete and at worst intentionally misleading in defending acts and conduct that may violate the international humanitarian law and may constitute war crimes.

Once again, the Biden administration faced the facts and then closed the curtains, said task force members, including Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned in October in protest against American military support for Israel.

The State Department report clearly shows sympathy for the Israeli military challenge, repeating past statements by the Biden administration that Israel has the right to defend itself following the October 7 Hamas attacks. He also noted that military experts consider Gaza as difficult a battle space as any army has faced in modern warfare.

Because Hamas uses civilian infrastructure for military purposes and civilians as human shields, it is often difficult to determine the facts on the ground in an active war zone of this nature and the presence of legitimate military targets across Gaza, did he declare.

Nonetheless, he highlighted numerous specific incidents in which the Israeli military killed civilians or aid workers, the latter of which he called an area of ​​specific concern.

These episodes include the murder of seven World Central Kitchen employees in April. The report notes that Israel fired officers and reprimanded commanders involved in the attack, which Israel called a serious mistake, and is considering legal action.

Other episodes cited include the October 31 and November 1 airstrikes on the overcrowded Jabaliya refugee camp, which reportedly killed dozens of civilians, including children. He noted Israel's claim that it had targeted a senior Hamas commander and underground Hamas facilities at the site, and that its munitions had led to the collapse of the tunnels as well as buildings and infrastructure there. above them.

And while the report does not conclude that Israel intentionally obstructed the delivery of humanitarian aid, it lists several examples of how its government has had a negative effect on aid distribution. These included considerable bureaucratic delays and the so-called active involvement of some senior Israeli officials in protests or attacks on humanitarian convoys.

The report was delivered to Congress two days after the deadline set by Mr. Biden's February memorandum, arriving late on a Friday afternoon, the timing chosen by government officials hoping to minimize the public impact of an announcement. Earlier in the day, a White House spokesman, John F. Kirby, denied that the delay had any nefarious motive.

