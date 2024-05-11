A solar storm has brought stunning northern lights across the UK sky.





A powerful solar storm has led to stunning and rare auroras across the UK and Europe, with observers sharing images of the dazzling night sky on Friday.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Northern Lights, can be spotted from Whitley Bay, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Liverpool, Kent and Norfolk on the north-east coast, and as far south as Sussex.

People also reported seeing sightings in central European countries such as the Czech Republic and Germany after a severe solar storm battered Earth's atmosphere on Friday.

Friday's celestial phenomenon was made more pronounced by a Category 5 severe geomagnetic storm, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Northern Lights (Northern Lights) are vivid curtains of light in the night sky, ranging from green to pink to crimson. This is caused by charged particles from the sun interacting with gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The most spectacular phenomenon occurs when the sun emits large clouds of particles called coronal mass ejections. [CMEs].

The Met Office noted that given the possibility of additional CMEs heading toward Earth in the coming days, auroral activity could continue to strengthen in the future.

These geomagnetic storms are among the most powerful to ever hit the Earth, potentially impacting power grids, communications and GPS.

The last time a solar storm hit the Earth was in October 2003, causing a power outage in Sweden.

It feels like having a religious experience or being abducted by aliens. I'm not sure what David Boyce, a British science teacher, wrote in X.

Kathleen Cunnea, from Essex, said it was an incredible sight.

Aurora seen from North Texas

Another user wrote on X: This is unbelievable.

Sightings have also been reported in Ireland, with meteorological service Met Eireann posting images of lights over Dublin and Shannon Airport in County Clare.

In the United States, the Aurora can be seen as far south as Alabama and southern California.

Several stargazers from the US, UK and various parts of Europe shared images of the dazzling sky on social media.

Space weather events have been caused by at least four coronal mass ejections (CMEs), which are large amounts of plasma and magnetic flux emitted from the Sun.

The Northern Lights, or Northern Lights, illuminate the night sky in Vienna during a geomagnetic storm on May 11, 2024 (APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Auroras occur when charged particles from the sun interact with gases in Earth's atmosphere as they travel along the planet's magnetic field.

As the intensity of emission from the Sun becomes stronger, the display can reach a larger area and extend further south.

The effect is most noticeable near the Earth's magnetic poles. In the Northern Hemisphere, the Aurora is typically visible between 60 and 75 degrees latitude.

The sun is currently at the peak of an 11-year cycle known as solar maximum, when the number of sunspots and the intensity of solar activity are expected to peak.

This means solar storms are likely to produce more auroras in the future.

People stop along a country road near London, Ontario to watch the Northern Lights, or Northern Lights, during a geomagnetic storm on May 10, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

This solar storm did not disappoint and it may not be over yet. While this may be the most powerful storm, there are still others heading toward Earth, space weather physicist Tamitha Skov writes in X.

This means there are more great exhibits to come in the coming days! Thank you to our space weather reporters who shared photos and moments like these tonight. You have made this community magical! She said.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said conditions could continue on Saturday night, but some details about exactly where would need to be worked out.

