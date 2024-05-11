US military sends HIMARS rocket launcher island-hopping in the Philippines





LA-LO, Philippines The high-mobility artillery rocket system has attracted international attention in recent years, particularly during the war in Ukraine, but a U.S. Army unit has questioned the system's capability to rapidly deploy to a radically different Pacific island environment this month during the bilateral agreement. training exercise known as Balikatan in the Philippines.

HIMARS made a trip to the southwest island of Palawan and up to northern Luzon, hitchhiking on C-130s and being transported from ship to beach using a hovercraft U.S. Marine Corps amphibious aircraft called the Landing Craft Air Cushion, or LCAC. These ships are large enough to carry an M1 Abrams tank.

The HIMARS, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, is a truck-mounted mobile rocket launcher that can carry six missiles at a time. Lockheed has seen a surge in orders for HIMARS from a wide variety of countries in Europe, but was also recently expected to supply some to countries in the Indo-Pacific, including Taiwan.

While this is not the first time HIMARS has been used during the annual training exercise in the Philippines, the 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Multi-Domain Task Force Long Range Fires Battalion, has attempted to demonstrate how it can be transported and deployed quickly in a variety of ways, including via non-military assets, Capt. Garrett Kohnke, Alpha Battery commander, told Defense News at La-Lo Airport.

During the exercise, the Army and its partners demonstrated two HIMARS Rapid Infiltration (HIRAIN) operations.

On May 1, the military transported two HIMARS aboard a tractor-trailer from Fort Magsaysay, located in central Luzon, to an airfield in Subic Bay, southwest of the Philippines' largest island. . The HIMARS launchers were then loaded onto a US Air Force C-130 transport aircraft and flown approximately 700 kilometers to San Vincente Airfield on the island of Palawan.

The Army then took HIMARS on a tactical road march to San Vincente Beach and loaded the systems onto the LCACS, which then drove out into the ocean to a U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock, Somerset, which then crossed the west coast south to Rizal.

LCACs delivered HIMARS ashore on the beach for a live fire exercise that included other assets such as 105mm howitzers from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

After the live fire exercise, the HIMARS systems made a reverse trip to Subic Bay.

A HIMARS on Rizal Beach in Palawan in the Philippines prepares for a live fire exercise as part of the bilateral and joint training event Balikatan. (Cpl. Kyle Chan/U.S. Marine Corps)

The entire process took 72 hours, according to Kohnke. However, it only takes 30 minutes to load a HIMARS into a C-130 and 10 minutes after the plane takes off to be ready to fire, Kohnke said.

Two days later, the battery prepared to load the two HIMARS systems for flight via C-130 to La-Lo, located in north-central Luzon, not far from the shore. Plans had to be adjusted when a C-130 encountered a problem requiring maintenance and so the Army took only one HIMARS north of Subic Bay.

At La-Lo, a commercial airport closed for military operations during Balikatan, the HIMARS system conducted a series of simulated live fires, receiving fire mission commands from the All-Domain Operations Center, part of the MDTF, implemented place in the Philippines. at a base near Manila.

Next, the battery conducted another tactical road march on 7 May from La-Lo to Port Irene, a distance of 40 kilometers.

The purpose of this road march was to prove that HIMARS could reach a northern port using difficult island infrastructure. In many cases the roads are narrow. Village storefronts and homes along the road are built inches from where vehicles such as jeepneys made from jeeps abandoned by the U.S. military after World War II and trisikad motorcycle taxis squeeze past while sneaking and dodging in intense tropical heat.

The HIMARS was accompanied by two Army Humvees and a Marine Corps Joint Light Tactical Vehicle, as well as a Philippine Armed Forces escort in an SUV.

The trip was uneventful and lasted an hour and a half, Kohnke reported as his unit carried HIMARS on a 10-hour car trip back to Fort Magsaysay.

HIMARS can travel approximately 260 miles on a single tank of fuel, which is useful when the system must fire and move quickly to avoid enemy detection after firing.

A HIMARS prepares to conduct a simulated fire mission at La-Lo Airport, Northern Luzon, Philippines, during Balikatan 24, May 6, 2024. (Jen Judson/Staff)

The system participated in a previous iteration of Balikatan. Last year, she participated in a joint live-fire exercise in which participants attempted to sink a ship off the coast at a training center north of Subic Bay.

HIMARS rockets missed the ship at this time. The service identified targeting problems because the munitions were not able to easily account for drift. Kohnke said drifting at sea is a complex problem because it can take about 8 minutes to lock on to a target and fire. Ships can move 30 to 40 meters during this period, he explained.

The medium-range capable missile (MRC) tested at Balikatan this year, although not a live-fire exercise, would better address the challenge posed by strikes on ships at sea, he said. Kohnke said. Also on the horizon is the precision strike munition, which could later be equipped with ship destruction capability. The first set of PrSM equipment was delivered to the army at the end of last year.

The more intensive use of HIMARS in Balikatan this year has allowed the Philippine Armed Forces to take a closer look at the system as it evaluates its own modernization needs, which include a rocket system like HIMARS.

The South Pacific is starting to see more HIMARS customers. Singapore is already a HIMARS user. Australia is also expected to purchase 20 HIMARS systems and Taiwan has also been authorized by the US Department of State to purchase 11 HIMARS in late 2020.

Jen Judson is an award-winning journalist covering ground warfare for Defense News. She has also worked for Politico and Inside Defense. She holds a Master of Science in Journalism from Boston University and a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College.

